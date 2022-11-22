QCI Launches Free Software That Enables Quantum Computing Annealing Customers to Easily and Rapidly Run 10,000-Variable Quantum Computing Problems

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible full stack quantum solutions, today announced that the company has released free software that will enable D-Wave customers to rapidly translate their quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) problems into Hamiltonian equations that can then be solved by QCI’s industry-leading Dirac 1 Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system. Using Dirac 1, QCI is offering users of quantum annealers the ability to quickly solve real-world business problems of up to 10,000 variables.



“We recognize, based on market feedback, that users of quantum technologies are frustrated by their inability to solve problems with business-relevant scale,” said Dr. William McGann, QCI COO and CTO. “We believe our solution is a game changer for users of quantum annealers, who were previously limited to problems of small sizes. Now instead of getting maxed out, they can translate their existing QUBOs into Hamiltonian processes in a matter of minutes, expand the problems as needed, and solve them with Dirac 1.”

He added, “We believe that the methodology and core technology underlying QCI’s Entropy Quantum Computer offers a significant advantage over other quantum-inspired technologies in the ability to provide optimized solutions to dense, complex problems, on a scale that is relevant to real-world businesses today.”

Dirac 1, QCI’s first commercially available EQC system, solves real world business problems using quantum photonics effects. This advanced proprietary technology supports full stack quantum solutions that enable customers to run complex optimization problems on a stable, room temperature, desktop platform. The system is available through an online subscription service offered directly by QCI.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

