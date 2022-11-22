Digestive Health Products Market Size is Expected to Reach at USD 72,953 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 7.6%, Owing to Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Gastrointestinal Tract Ailments

NEW YORK , Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digestive Health Products Market Size accounted for USD 38,416 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 72,953 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Digestive Health Products Market Statistics

Global Digestive Health Products market revenue was worth USD 38,416 million in 2021, with a 7.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 33.9% of digestive health products market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific digestive health products market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030

By application, dairy products segment capture over 73% of total market share in 2021

Increasing geriatric population, drives the digestive health products market value



Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1179

Digestive Health Products Market Report Coverage:

Market Digestive Health Products Market Digestive Health Products Market Size 2021 USD 38,416 Million Digestive Health Products Market Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 72,953 Million Digestive Health Products Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.6% Digestive Health Products Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Digestive Health Products Market Base Year 2021 Digestive Health Products Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Ingredient, By Application, And By Geography Digestive Health Products Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nestle SA, BASF SE, Arla Foods Inc., Bayer AG, E. I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Danone SA, Hansen Holding, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., and General Mills. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Digestive Health Products Market Overview

Digestive health products are playing a significant role in the growth of the healthcare sector due to the increasing awareness of the significance of gastrointestinal healthcare since these products offer a range of health benefits. Digestive health products help to maintain a healthy level of acidic gastric, allowing for complete digestion of different nutrients. Due to its enormous impact on numerous other regions of the body's functioning, digestive system health is an important indicator of a person's overall health.

Digestive Health Products Market Trends

Growing demand for healthy and nutritional food additives, rising preferences for digestive food products, rising awareness about various health benefits, an aging population, rising healthcare costs, changing lifestyle patterns, and the ease of availability of various digestive health products are some of the key factors driving the global digestive health products market growth. North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness of the availability of digestive health products, increased awareness of health advantages, and technological advances. The constantly changing lifestyle is playing a significant influence in the growth of the regional digestive health products market.

Rising Health Benefit Awareness and the Availability of a Wide Range of Digestive Health Products Drive Growth in Global Digestive Health Products Market

With changing lifestyles come a tremendous rise in public knowledge of health problems and the advantages provided by digestive health products. This issue is driving the demand for digestive health products. Increasing worries about various health issues, as well as the ease of availability of various digestive health products in the market, are some of the primary drivers driving the worldwide digestive health products market's quick expansion. One of the major factors affecting the global market growth is the increasing need for safe and nutritional food preservatives. Growing knowledge of probiotics' beneficial effects is also expected to boost demand for digestive health products, consequently complementing the total digestive health products market. To manage gut flora, various probiotics such as yogurt and others are employed. Fatty acids and Omega-3-rich products are also utilized to treat Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). Digestive health solutions help to manage harmful bacteria and boost immunity by improving gut health. The growing awareness of the health benefits provided by digestive health products has fueled global market expansion, as customers are willing to spend more for better health. Digestive health products can also help you avoid oxidative stress-related disorders like cancer. Furthermore, the huge increase in food expenditure in emerging economies fuels market growth.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/digestive-health-products-market

Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation

The global digestive health products market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on ingredient, and application. By ingredient, the segment is separated into probiotics, food enzymes, and prebiotics. According to the digestive health products market forecast, the probiotics category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into dairy products, bakery & cereals, non-alcoholic beverages, supplements, and others.

Digestive Health Products Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide digestive health products market segmentation is into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a digestive health products industry analysis, North America is expected to contribute the greatest revenue and increase at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is due to increased awareness of the accessibility of digestive health products, increased understanding of health advantages, and technical developments. The regional digestive health products market is growing as a result of a constantly changing lifestyle. Some of the key drivers driving the regional market growth are government assistance for new product development, real-time product delivery, and a wide range of specialist health items.

Besides that, Asia-Pacific is also predicted to rise significantly during the projection period due to rising product demand, higher awareness of health issues, and a large population. Digestive health product producers in the region are also working on providing customers with a variety of innovative items.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1179

Digestive Health Products Market Players

The market for digestive health products is highly consolidated, with a significant number of manufacturers. Key market participants' corporate profiles contain important business strategies, company overviews, and revenues. Some of the prominent digestive health products market companies are Nestle SA, Arla Foods Inc., E. I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Hansen Holding, PepsiCo Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Danone SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., and General Mills.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Digestive Health Products Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Digestive Health Products Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Digestive Health Products Market?

Which region held the largest share in Digestive Health Products Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Digestive Health Products Market?

Who is the largest end user Digestive Health Products Market?

What will be the Digestive Health Products Market value in 2030?



Browse More Research Topic on Food Industries Related:

The Global A2 Milk Market size Accounted for USD 9,056 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 38,192 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.5% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size was valued at USD 368 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,271 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Energy Drinks Market Size was valued at USD 75,854 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 149,756 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com