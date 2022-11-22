Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness About the Benefits of Temporary Staffing, Job-Related Perks, and the Availability of Opportunities Propels Sector Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare staffing market size reached US$ 36.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 53.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.52% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Healthcare staffing assists in appointing qualified and skilled healthcare professionals. It offers a diverse network of professionals, sourcing strategies and clinical expertise. It also enhances patient satisfaction by filling staffing gaps, ensuring clinician quality and increasing the hospital consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems (HCAHPS) score. As a result, healthcare staffing services are widely being adopted in hospitals, home care companies, nursing homes, clinics, physician practices, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, schools, and healthcare software companies across the globe.



Healthcare Staffing Market Trends:



An increasing geriatric population around the world represents one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising awareness about the benefits of temporary staffing, job-related perks, and the availability of opportunities across different countries are among the other factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, healthcare staffing services are widely used on account of the increasing shortage of healthcare professionals.

These services also provide travel opportunities, short-term assignments, flexible work schedules and clinical experience at different locations. Apart from this, the recruitment process via healthcare staffing is faster and allows recruiters worldwide to choose from a diverse range of candidates. This, in confluence with the growing trend of appointing travel nurses, is creating a favorable outlook for the market. Besides this, the leading market players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand their existing geographical reach and portfolio in order to increase their market share.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare staffing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service type.



Breakup by Service Type:

Travel Nurse Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

