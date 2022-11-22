New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364057/?utm_source=GNW





The Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





The Concept of Parked Automobiles Generating Electricity for the Grid Is Known as Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Technology



Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) refers to a system in which plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by returning electricity to the grid or throttling their charging rate. Electric vehicles with V2G storage capability can store and release electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, with output that varies based on weather and time of day. Vehicles that can be connected to an electric plug can use V2G. PEVs, which comprise battery electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, are commonly referred to as plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) (PHEV). Because 95% of automobiles are parked at any given moment, electric vehicle batteries might be used to allow electricity to flow from the car to the electric distribution network and back. According to a assessment on potential revenues linked with V2G, vehicle owners might earn $454, $394, or $318 per year depending on whether their average daily trip was 32, 64, or 97 km (20, 40, or 60 miles), respectively, assuming sufficient governmental support.





North America has the largest Market Share and also has key growth in forecast period



On the Basis of region, North America has the largest market share and also has key growth in forecast period. Two important elements driving market expansion are early acceptance of new technology and public awareness of environmental issues. Incentives offered by the government to stimulate the adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Furthermore, local automakers are offering long-term guarantees to their clients, which is projected to support market growth. The US government anticipated a $750 million investment in electric-vehicle infrastructure in 2022 as part of the country’s long-term commitment to reduce emissions. Similarly, the Canadian government is heavily investing in V2G infrastructure development.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the vehicle to grid (V2G) market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the vehicle to grid (V2G) market?



• How will each vehicle to grid (V2G) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each vehicle to grid (V2G) submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading vehicle to grid (V2G) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the vehicle to grid (V2G) projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of vehicle to grid (V2G) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the vehicle to grid (V2G) market?



• Where is the vehicle to grid (V2G) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the vehicle to grid (V2G) market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 320-page report provides 167 tables and 162 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the vehicle to grid (V2G) market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising vehicle to grid (V2G) prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Charging Type



• Unidirectional Charging



• Bidirectional Charging





Market Segment by Application



• Peak Power Sales



• Spinning Reserves



• Base Load Power





Market Segment by Vehicle Type



• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



• Other Vehicle Type





Market Segment by Service



• Ancillary Services



• Active Power Support



• Backup Energy for Home



• Reactive Power Compensation



• Other Services





Market Segment by Solution



• Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)



• Power Conversion Equipment (PCE)



• V2G Smart Meters



• Home Energy Management (HEM) Systems



• Dynamic Load Management (DLM)



• Other Solutions





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• South Africa



• Saudi Arabia



• Turkey



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AC Propulsion



• Coritech Services Inc



• Denso Corporation



• Endesa SA



• EnerDel, Inc.



• Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW)



• Engie Group



• EV Grid



• Hitachi Ltd



• Jedlix



• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation



• NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)



• Nissan Motor Company Ltd



• NRG Energy Inc



• NUVVE LTD



• OVO Energy Ltd.



• PGandE Corporation





Overall world revenue for Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,158 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 320-page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for charging type, service, solution, vehicle type, application and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market, 2023 to 2033.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________