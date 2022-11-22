New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge Computing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364056/?utm_source=GNW





The Edge Computing Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics.





Investment in Edge Use Cases and Solutions that Include Cutting-Edge Organization Size Is Increasing



As hardware, software, services, and communications advance and mature, investment in edge use cases and solutions that include cutting-edge organization size is increasing. These solutions include IoT, AI, and 5G networks. Edge computing is now a major concern for C-suite executives since it is essential to the accomplishment of strategic business goals. For OEMs, ISVs, service providers, and other suppliers, the need for edge solutions has created a competitive industry with growth potential. Many of these suppliers will need to build partnerships and alliances in order to meet all requirements.



Too frequently, cloud and edge are viewed as rival possibilities. They actually belong to the same continuum of placing colocation, compute, and storage in the most advantageous locations and carrying them out in the most effective ways.





Beyond Surveillance, Edge-Enabled Computer Vision Will Open Up New Possibilities



Another element of operational technology that is largely found at the network edge is digital video surveillance systems. Due to bandwidth limitations, these systems produce enormous volumes of data that often require specialized infrastructure. While the majority of these systems are currently primarily used for loss prevention and surveillance, we anticipate that a number of industries, particularly those in the manufacturing and retail sectors, will start to layer AI-based computer vision technologies on top of these systems to deliver new capabilities that will increase their operational efficiency and responsiveness. These kinds of advances, which range from utilizing computer vision to manage inventories in real-time to employing video analytics to create visual heatmaps to improve the in-store shopping experience, will need a quick and adaptable edge-based infrastructure to reach their full potential.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs





Market Segment by Components



• Hardware



• Software



• Services





Market Segment by Vertical



• Manufacturing



• Energy and Utilities



• Government and Defense



• Telecommunications



• Media and Entertainment



• Retail and Consumer Goods



• Transportation and Logistics



• Healthcare and Life Sciences



• Other Verticals





Market Segment by Application



• Smart Cities



• Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)



• Remote Monitoring



• Content Delivery



• Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)



• Other Applications





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Edge Computing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Belden, Inc.



• Capgemini SE



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• ClearBlade Inc.



• Digi International, Inc.



• EDGECONNEX



• EDGEIQ Inc.



• Edgeworx Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.



• LITMUS AUTOMATION



• Microsoft Corporation



• MOXA



• Sierra Wireless, Inc.



• VAPOUR IO



• VMware, Inc.





