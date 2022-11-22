New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364055/?utm_source=GNW





The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Plastics Recycling Is an Important Component of the Circular Economy



Plastics recycling is an important component of the circular economy because mechanical recycled materials obtained from post-consumer goods can be converted into new products frequently substituting virgin plastics after explicit technological steps (like grinding, washing, separating, drying, re-granulating and compounding). Because thermoplastic polymers are generally non-miscible, recycled blends derived from various post-consumer polymeric goods will always have poor mechanical properties, rendering mechanical recycled materials unsuitable for many applications at first glance. As a result, without a good separation per polymer or at least per polymer group, or without a good compatibilization solution, mechanical recycled materials may be impossible and far from what they can be.





Innovative Packaging Is Helping to Reduce Waste Plastic and Keep it in the Supply Chain



Plastic packaging has many amazing properties. It keeps our food fresh and liquids from getting soggy. It can also be moulded into a variety of shapes and, unlike glass, does not shatter if dropped. However, one of the qualities that makes it so useful - its durability - also means that it takes approximately 450 years to biodegrade. It is therefore critical that we reuse, redesign, and recycle plastic packaging so that it does not end up buried in landfills or clog our oceans for centuries to come.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Category



• Bottles and Films Plastics



• Non-Bottle Rigid Plastics





Market Segment by Processing



• Mechanical Processing



• Chemical Processing



• Biological Processing





Market Segment by Service



• Collection and Transportation Service



• Recycling Service



• Incineration Service



• Landfill Service





Market Segment by Application



• Packaging



• Building and Construction



• Automotive



• Electronics



• Other Application





Market Segment by Type



• Polypropylene (PP)



• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)



• PolyVinyl Chloride (PVC)



• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



• Other Polymer Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Amcor PLC



• Berry Global Group, Inc.



• Biffa PLC



• Clean Harbors, Inc.



• Coveris Group



• DS Smith plc



• Eco-Products Inc.



• Genpak LLC



• Huhtamaki Oyj



• Mondi PLC



• Placon Corporation



• Republic Services, Inc.



• Sealed Air Corporation



• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc



• Sonoco Products Co.



• Stericycle Inc.



• Suez Environnement



• Veolia Environment SA



• Waste Connections, Inc.



• Waste Management, Inc.





Overall world revenue for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$17,457 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.





