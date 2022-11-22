Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2023.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan ISIN DK000953806-8 DK000953849-8 DK000953830-8 Reference rate Cita 6M Cibor 6M Cibor 6M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H 32H Callable No Yes No Auction results Total allotment DKK 13,300m DKK 1,000m DKK 40m Total bids DKK 49,269m DKK 2,990m DKK 95m Interest rate spread +0.54% +0.23% +0.00% Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-07-2026 01-07-2025 01-07-2025



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

