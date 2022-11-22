Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2023.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953806-8
|DK000953849-8
|DK000953830-8
|Reference rate
|Cita 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 13,300m
|DKK 1,000m
|DKK 40m
|Total bids
|DKK 49,269m
|DKK 2,990m
|DKK 95m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.54%
|+0.23%
|+0.00%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-07-2026
|01-07-2025
|01-07-2025
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
