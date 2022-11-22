Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen 
          

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2023.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCibor-loanCibor-loan
ISINDK000953806-8DK000953849-8DK000953830-8
Reference rateCita 6MCibor 6MCibor 6M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32H
CallableNoYesNo
Auction results   
Total allotmentDKK 13,300mDKK 1,000mDKK 40m
Total bids DKK 49,269mDKK 2,990mDKK 95m
Interest rate spread+0.54%+0.23%+0.00%
Price100.20100.20100.20
Other information   
Maturity01-07-202601-07-202501-07-2025


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans