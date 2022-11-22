Guidewire Honors Smart Communications and Mountain West Farm Bureau with a 2022 Innovation Award

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that the company and its customer, Mountain West Farm Bureau and its subsidiary 360 Insurance Company were recognized with an Innovation Award during Connections, Guidewire’s annual customer conference.



Guidewire is a strategic partner of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner. Today, over 110 joint customers of all sizes and lines of business rely on Smart Communications to handle their customer communications. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management, and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital interactions that modern policyholders demand as the customer experience becomes the new differentiator for carriers.

“Creating a differentiated policyholder experience is the new battleground where customers are won or lost,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Guidewire and Smart Communications are providing a powerful set of innovative cloud solutions to insurers so they can transform transactional one-way communications into hyper-personalized, contextual customer conversations while generating operational efficiencies that deliver a phenomenal ROI.”

By putting the customer experience at the center of its digital transformation, Mountain West Farm Bureau enriches the policyholder experience with timely communications via multiple channels. In addition, Mountain West unlocks the business value of data with targeted reporting and analytical solutions.

Mountain West sought to move to a digital-first approach to elevate the experience for both its customers and employees. Mountain West leveraged integrated cloud-based technologies to improve operational processes and enrich the policyholder experience.

By leveraging Guidewire InsuranceSuite, along with Smart Communications, Mountain West was able to:

Reduce policy maintenance related activities by 95% with the redesign of hundreds of document templates.

Achieve over $3M in savings by consolidating the number of policy administration tools used from 5 to 1, reducing IT reliance, and lowering processing costs.

Recreate nearly 1000 documents and set them up for delivery through trigger events.



The digital-first customer communication strategy provides agility and speed while meeting compliance requirements.

In addition, Mountain West is using Data Studio (through the Early Access program) along with Explore to unlock the business value of data by building targeted business-ready dashboards. The data sets and visualizations in these dashboards provide near-time operational insights across policy, claims, and billing processes. Through a rapid delivery cadence, Mountain West continues to develop new reporting and analytical use cases that push the boundaries of delivering business value from data to its users.

Learn how Mountain West Farm Bureau is transforming customer conversations with Smart Communications in this case study and by watching this video. For more information about how insurers can benefit from the out-of-the-box accelerators connecting Smart Communications to the Guidewire InsuranceSuite and partnership, visit www.smartcommunications.com/guidewire/

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ . In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

