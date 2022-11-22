Let's Talk Interactive Among 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leader in customizable health solutions, is among the 50 fastest-growing companies in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. LTI offers healthcare providers a HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform and virtual care solutions that increase patient access to quality healthcare. The company is currently experiencing record growth and recently hired a new CFO to further expand its business opportunities.

"Being included in this list with other prestigious businesses is an honor and is only made possible by our dedicated team who shares our commitment to providing best-in-class innovation and service to our partners," said Arthur Cooksey, Founder and CEO of LTI. "We are proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Charlotte and intend to carry this momentum forward."

LTI recognizes that digital healthcare solutions are not one-size-fits-all, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm recently launched a new enterprise telehealth platform, TrustVideo, that is customizable with any workflow, can integrate with any EMR/EHR and serves any medical use case. LTI's Medcart software pairs with medical hardware such as telemedicine carts, soft packs, and peripherals - all part of LTI's overall custom telemedicine solutions that enable providers to evaluate patients remotely.

The Fast 50 is an annual ranking of growing companies, using a dollar or percentage growth in revenue during a three-year span. The findings are compiled by the Charlotte Business Journal and CliftonLarsonAllen, and the final rankings will be announced at an awards banquet at The Westin Charlotte on Dec. 1, 2022. All nominated companies will be profiled in a special Charlotte Business Journal report.

The Fast 50 is but one of many awards LTI has earned recently. Along with receiving the 2020 Zoom Video Communications Trailblazer award, it also ranked 4966 in this year's Inc. 5000, a listing of the most successful companies in America, and ninth in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. In addition, Arthur Cooksey was named one of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs for 2022 and a Health Care Hero in 2021 for his achievements within the healthcare community.

LTI is committed to providing innovative solutions for patients and healthcare providers in the post-COVID-19 era. To learn more about Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. and its many services, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is an innovator in telehealth that has developed the most complete and configurable HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform in the world. Through proprietary telehealth software, medical hardware, and provider network solutions, LTI gives those in need instant access to care. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company ranked No. 496 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing companies. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

Contact Information:

Caitlin Wolf

PR and Communications Executive

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

980-220-3777



Related Images











Image 1: Let's Talk Interactive Fast 50





LTI is named among the 50 fastest-growing companies in Charlotte.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment