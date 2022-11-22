ADEC ESG Solutions Champions Corporate Education on Decarbonization and the Journey to Net-Zero

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADEC ESG Solutions, an ADEC Innovations company and global leader in sustainability solutions that helps organizations responsibly grow and operate, last week hosted an online learning event focused on the process of decarbonization. The event's goal was to educate participating organizations on decarbonization and outline a foundational step-by-step process to achieving decarbonization goals.

Streamlining Decarbonization: Key Strategies and Net-Zero Planning begins by laying the groundwork for a fundamental understanding of concepts surrounding greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction. This opening section discussed technical terminology, corporate drivers of the rise of decarbonization, and recent changes to the regulatory environment. The November 16 seminar's highlight was a step-by-step breakdown of the decarbonization strategy process, from emission source identification to short- and long-term change management framework design and planning.

The event is the latest in a series of emissions-focused corporate educational materials that ADEC ESG Solutions has released, including articles on the basics of decarbonization and the role of supply chain engagement in scope 3 GHG emissions management, as well as an in-depth white paper focused on carbon accounting methods. These complementary resources are a key part of ADEC ESG's resource library, catered to organizations looking to make impactful changes to their overall strategy and demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

ADEC ESG Solutions has helped private and public organizations as well as municipalities at every step on their Sustainability Journey, from strategy development, data collection, analysis, and planning, through implementation, tracking and automation, and reporting. "The market has shifted beyond just disclosure, and customers are asking to not only see commitments but to see a decarbonization path or net-zero plans," said ADEC ESG Solutions Head of ESG Strategy and Implementation, Culley Thomas, emphasizing market, regulatory, and internal pressure on organizations to demonstrate real progress on ESG goals.

A recording of Streamlining Decarbonization: Key Strategies and Net-Zero Planning, including the real-time Q&A session, as well as ADEC ESG Solutions' library of resources for decarbonization and overall sustainability and resiliency strategies, can be found at https://www.adecesg.com/resources/.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations' ESG business advances sustainable practices around the world and helps organizations responsibly grow and operate. With a global workforce spanning six continents, ADEC ESG Solutions seamlessly delivers fully-integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management, and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs. Visit adecesg.com to learn more.

Attachment