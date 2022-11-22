Pervasive Computing Technology Market To Grow USD 2.31 Billion at a CAGR of 22.31% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Pervasive Computing Technology Market Research Report: By Components, Hardware, Technology, Applications– Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 2.31 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 22.31% during the assessment timeframe.

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Overview:

The pervasive computing technology market demonstrates significant revenue growth. The increasing uptake of cloud-based services in growing numbers of enterprises would continue to drive market growth. Pervasive computing, also widely known as ubiquitous computing, is designed to make embedding computational capability effectively communicate and perform useful tasks, minimizing the end user's need to interact with computers as computers. The proliferation of smartphones, smart mobile devices, and connecting workforce solutions allows the market to witness exponential growth in the upcoming period.

Pervasive Computing technology is always available and sustainably inter-connected through the internet and wireless computing. The technology provides greater scope to understand and identify inter and intra service dependencies required to minimize service silos. Pervasive computing technology can break down silos to drive true structural convergence.

It has opened new avenues for Web 3.0 to optimize and scale future metaverses through high-performance, decentralized, ubiquitous, and reliable & secure cloud-integrated networks. The proliferation of smartphones, cloud, IoT devices, AI, nanotechnology, and the compact battery has fostered a seamless, interconnected, intelligent network connecting many people and objects.

Pervasive computing capabilities would continue to evolve, bringing solutions that can solve complex problems with greater precision. One of the profound impacts of this technology is that it is not limited to shifting how we work, solve, and communicate but also optimizing and scaling the underlying technologies. To harness the power of pervasive computing, optimizing the 5G+ platform is crucial.

Players leading the pervasive computing technology market include-

Blazon Marketing Inc.

E-Tron Co.Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard

Neo Metal Co.Ltd.

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

T&T Inc.

Maruhachi Warehouse Co.Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Pervasive Computing Technology Market Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.31 Billion Pervasive Computing Technology Market Growth Rate CAGR of 22.31% from 2020 to 2030 Base Year 2019 Study Period 2020-2030 Key Market Opportunities Pervasive Computing Technology Market are required to display high development potential throughout the following years, not many years from a flood in customer interest for keen gadgets Key Market Drivers The Global Pervasive Computing Technology Market report is an exact and profound plunge concentrate on the present status that focuses on the significant drivers, market techniques, and forcing the central members' development

Pervasive Computing Technology Market- Industry Trends

The growing adoption of IoT is also one of the predominant factors fostering market growth. Augmented uptake of BYOD policy in organizations and the rising demand for high-speed data services fuels the market growth further. Similarly, the spurring increase in web-based applications and government funding towards secured centrally connected systems supports the market growth.

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Segments

The pervasive computing technology market is segmented into types, applications, and regions. Of these, the type segment is sub-segmented into mobile computing, distributed computing, location computing, context-aware computing, mobile networking, sensor networks, artificial intelligence, and human-computer interaction.

The application segment is sub-segmented into energy management, transportation, environment monitoring, industrial logistics, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, healthcare, food & packaging, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global pervasive computing technology market. The region is a hub for many enterprises and early adopters of innovative technology, offering a favorable platform for the technology to evolve significantly. Resultantly, the market is witnessing significant upgrades in technologies, manufacturing process operations, and industrial infrastructure.

Besides, the largest market share attributes to the vast cell phone consumer base and advancements in Wi-Fi, WLANs, and 4G/LTE. The strong presence of major market players, rising mobile networks, and increased demand for high-speed data services are other key factors driving the cloud HPC market size in this region.

Europe follows the lead, heading with the processing innovation relied upon tremendous development in the conjecture time frame. The proliferation of mobile devices, wide adoption of cloud-based solutions among SMEs & large enterprises, and developments in the IT sector are key factors propelling the market growth in the region. Continual R&D investments in developing pervasive computing devices propel the market growth in the future.

The Asia Pacific region is the third-largest market for pervasive computing technology. The market is driven by the growing opportunities in emerging countries, including the rising adoption of cloud services and the inclination to automation. Markets in China, Japan, and India hold considerable shares in the market due to the headways in the buyer gadgets industry. Rising demand for a cost-effective secured WLAN group fosters market growth.

Pervasive Computing Technology Market Competitive Landscape

The pervasive computing technology market appears fiercely competitive, mainly due to major players who are primarily focusing on developing their product portfolio with the help of advanced technologies. Various dynamic and diversified organizations, having an international presence and new entrants, form a competitive landscape. Innovating continuously and increasingly, these leaders seek market expansion.

Also, an ever-increasing emphasis on branding-oriented efforts has been observed among the vendors. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and increasing R&D investments to develop a cost-effective product portfolio and expand global footprints remain key strategies for these players. Rising government funding motivates these companies to develop new technology that matches changing trends and needs across enterprises.

Considering the vast demand for AI-integrated pervasive computing technology from semiconductor manufacturing, industry players offer large-scale digital identity ecosystems for connected networks using Blockchain, AI, and IoT. Market players accentuate the development of microprocessors that can secure the pervasive computing technology playing a causal role in shaping the internet of everything.

For instance, on Nov. 08, 2022, Researchers at Indiana University (IU) announced receiving a US$2.1 MN grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to streamline computing research environments. NSF's Cybershuttle project aims to create a seamless system that can make it easier to share data and tools with collaborators and national resources. The said grant from the NSF will be redirected through the Pervasive Technology Institute and other recipients to aid in the continued development & research of the Cybershuttle project.

