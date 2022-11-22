La Granja Restaurant is Coming to Lakeland, Florida Serving Homestyle Fresh Food for Lunch or Dinner

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers asked and they listened: La Granja Restaurants is opening a location in Lakeland due to overwhelming demand.

"Customers asked many times for us to expand to Lakeland. We're proud to announce it's finally happening!" said Claudia Bartra, the founder of La Granja Restaurants.

The Lakeland location will open in approximately three months, adding to the over 50 locations in Florida. In the meantime, customers can travel to La Granja's other locations in preparation for their grand opening by finding their closest location. They will offer a Drive-Thru, takeout, dine-in and third-party delivery apps as options.

More information about the expansion is forthcoming soon.

About La Granja

For over 25 years, La Granja Restaurants has been known for their excellent and affordable Latin cuisine, including the 1/4 Chicken meal and delectable sides such as white rice, yuca, tostones, black beans or French fries. Their first location opened in Aruba in 1993 before expanding to the United States in 1995.

The award-winning restaurant has been recognized as the "Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year," "Best Family Style Restaurant" and "Best Peruvian Cuisine of Fort Lauderdale." Bartra was honored with the 2016 Women of Worth Award by Restaurant Review Magazine.

La Granja's focus on customer service and commitment to delicious cuisine keeps the restaurant chain growing.

Fantastic Dining for Everyone in the Family

Despite inflation, La Granja proudly offers meals that are affordable and filling, offering a variety of platter dishes, including a main course and several sides. Some of the most popular additions include fried plantains, frijoles and arroz. Families can also order platters with food for four or more people. Choose from seafood, chicken, pork, steak, or fried calamari with seafood rice, and pair it with a choice of side dishes. Dishes are perfectly seasoned, honor traditional Latin American cuisine and are homestyle for a comfortable, tasty experience for everyone.

Their famous chicken dishes are offered in whole, half and quarter sizes and come with rice or beans. Customers can also snag chicken wings with fries or their Boneless Breast Special.

Their seafood specials include whole snapper, criollo fish and shrimp paired with sides like rice and beans, yuca, or tostones.

Not feeling their staple chicken platters? La Granja also offers sandwiches and fajitas. Lunch or dinner guests will want to come back again and again for their homestyle and accessible meals.

Don't forget other staples, such as a perfectly paired dessert. Top off the meal with flan, tres leches, pionono, flan, ice cream and alfajores. La Granja also offers a wide selection of wine and beer to pair with your favorite meal.

No matter what customers choose, they are guaranteed great dining and plenty of mouthwatering choices.

Call (954) 589-1967 or visit www.lagranjarestaurants.com to learn more about the upcoming expansion.

Contact Information:

Jeffrey Brown

P.R.

jeffb@topofgoogle.com



