Real Property Management Donates Backpacks And School Supplies To Help Students In Need

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of community management services throughout Columbus, Dublin, and Cincinnati, Ohio, recently partnered with local non-profit group One Dublin to provide backpacks and supplies to local school kids. RPM launched Operation Backpack in which team members collected donations and school supplies. Sixteen volunteers then stuffed 24 backpacks that were donated to needy students at One Dublin’s Jean Griffith Back-to-School Celebration event.

One Dublin works to provide local students with the supplies they need for a successful school year. The Jean Griffith Back-to-School Celebration is a drive-thru event featuring live entertainment and hundreds of community partners from businesses, churches, and social organizations. Their goal is to provide basic school supplies and let students pick out their own backpack so they are ready and excited for their first day of school.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope.

“One Dublin works to ensure that our neighbors never struggle alone,” said Real Property Management president Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “This matches up with Associa’s commitment to giving back and helping maximize quality of life in the communities we serve.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

