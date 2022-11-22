Accumen Named One of the Top 10 Most Promising Healthcare Supply Chain Management Solution Companies for 2022

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in hospital laboratory strategic sourcing and supply chain management, Accumen confirms its hold as one of the top 10 most promising supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry.

As many health systems and independent labs are facing supply disruptions and financial pressures in this dynamic environment, focusing on supply chain improvements has become a significant priority due to supply chain’s ability to combat financial constraints and product availability. That's where Accumen comes in - providing expert solutions to over 1,000 hospitals and 4,000 physician practices and clinics in the U.S.

The company's supply chain service line is guided by vice president and general manager, Brent Bolton, who has been in supply chain and strategic sourcing for over 20 years. “I’m passionate about supply chain and the effect that it has on an organization's ability to support their customers, improve quality and service, and reduce operating costs.”

Accumen partners with U.S. health systems to assess and implement key operational and clinical transformational changes, focusing primarily on ancillary healthcare departments. As the leading technology-enabled services company, it provides expert analysis and recommendations for key operational and clinical decisions and expands the productivity of provider teams through shared services and managed resources. Brent says, “Our subject matter experts and national leverage enable a process that automates and accelerates desired cost savings results. Our team uses market data and our national vendor relationships to drive maximum value creation for our partnerships.”

Accumen’s supply chain and strategic sourcing team provide unique solutions for health systems and independent labs to reduce supply chain costs while creating a long-term strategy for lab vendor and product optimization. Accumen also facilitates the sourcing for hard-to-find lab products to mitigate supply chain disruptions. These diverse value-added solutions are what puts Accumen in the top 10 of healthcare supply chain management in the US.

Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

