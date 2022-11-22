Food Safety Testing Market Size Will Attain 35.6 Billion by 2030 growing at 7.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

NEWYORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Safety Testing Market Size accounted for USD 19.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 35.6 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Food Safety Testing Market Statistics

Global food safety testing market value was USD 19.1 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030

Europe food safety testing market revenue over 35% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific food safety testing market growth will register substantial CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Among food type, meat, poultry, and seafood gathered approximately 30% of the shares in 2021

Based on contaminant, pathogen occupied over 44% of the total market share

Rising usage of preservatives in beverage is a global food safety testing market trend fueling the industry demand

Food Safety Testing Market Growth Factors

Growth in the prevalence of food borne disease

Rising usage of preservatives in beverage

Increasing consumption of meat products



Food Safety Testing Market Report Coverage:

Market Food Safety Testing Market Food Safety Testing Market Size 2021 USD 19.1 Billion Food Safety Testing Market Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 35.6 Billion Food Safety Testing Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.4% Food Safety Testing Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Food Safety Testing Market Base Year 2021 Food Safety Testing Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Food Type, By Contaminant, By Technology, And By Geography Food Safety Testing Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Bureau Veritas S.A., EMSL Analytical Inc., Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Intertek Group PLC, SGS AG, Idexx Laboratories Inc., DTS Food Laboratories, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Food Safety Testing Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritional food additives, rising food safety concerns, growing awareness of various health benefits, an ageing population, rising healthcare costs, changing lifestyle patterns, and the ease of accessibility of various food safety testing techniques are a few of the key factors driving global food safety testing market growth. Food safety testing is becoming increasingly important in the healthcare industry as people become more aware of the importance of digestive healthcare, as these products provide a variety of health benefits. Food safety testing is the process of inspecting food products for chemicals, pathogens, and other potentially harmful materials. It is typically directed at three major food pollutants: chemicals, pathogens, and heritably adapted organisms.

Rising Concerns about Food Safety And Availability Of Rapid Growth In The Food And Beverages Industry To Drive The Global Food Safety Testing Market Growth

People's concern about food safety and health issues is growing in tandem with their changing lifestyle. This is driving up the demand for food safety testing. Widespread concern about various health issues, as well as a rapidly growing food and beverage industry, are some of the primary factors driving the global food safety testing market. One of the major factors influencing global market growth is the increasing demand for healthy and nutritional food preservatives. Growing awareness of probiotics' beneficial properties is also expected to boost demand for food safety testing, thus also supplementing the total food safety testing market.

Some of the major factors driving the expansion of the global food safety testing market are an increase in chemical contamination conditions and an increase in adulteration levels. The growing awareness of the health benefits of food, as well as the rise in various food diseases including such food poisoning, nausea, and diarrhea, has fueled the global market's expansion. Food safety testing also aids in the prevention of oxidative stress-related diseases like cancer. Contaminant levels are rising due to increased imports and exports, growing the need for food safety testing. Furthermore, rising demand for pesticide residue and other contaminants testing for fruits and vegetables, as well as growth in the global fruits and vegetables trade, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the significant rise in food expenditure in emerging markets is driving market growth.

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation

The global food safety testing market has been classified into food type, contaminant, technology, and region. Based on food type, the global food safety testing market are segregated into meat, poultry and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cereals and grains, processed food, and other. On the basis of contaminant, the market is segregated into pathogens, (salmonella, E. Coli, listeria, campylobacter, and others), pesticides, GMOs, toxins, and others. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into Traditional, and Rapid (convenience, PCR, immunoassay, and others). On the basis of region the global food safety testing market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Food Safety Testing Market Share

Meat, poultry, and seafood products are expected to dominate the global market in 2021, according to a study of the food safety testing sector. Pathogen contaminants dominated the global market for food safety testing in 2021 in terms of contaminants. The majority of the time, tests for pathogens is done on dairy, meat, and seafood products. The market forecast for food safety testing predicts that rapid inspection technology will expand significantly over the next few years.

Food Safety Testing Market Regional Growth

Geographically, the global food safety testing market has been divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute the most revenue and grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness of food safety, increased awareness of health benefits, and technological advancements. The ever-changing lifestyle is driving the growth of the regional food safety testing market. Some of the key factors driving regional market growth are government support for new product development, food safety inspections, and a wide range of specialty health products. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising product demand, improved living standards, increased awareness of health issues, and a large population. Food safety testing companies in the region are also focusing on providing a variety of advanced safety testing techniques.

Food Safety Testing Market Players

The food safety testing market is highly consolidated, with many manufacturers. Key market players' company profiles include major business strategies, company overviews, and revenues. ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A., DTS Food Laboratories, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and SGS AG are the market's major players.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

