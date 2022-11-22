Calcium Carbonate Market to Surpass Valuation of $44.09 Billion by 2028 | Minerals Technologies Produces over 4 million tons of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global population has already reached 8 billion November 2022 and is likely to surpass 9.1 billion by 2040. This increase in population equals an increase in the number of people who need calcium for their bones, teeth, and muscles. In addition, more people are working in industries that require high levels of calcium such as glass production and aluminum manufacturing. To meet the growing demand for calcium carbonate market , companies have developed new methods of extraction and production. Some companies are using geological resources or coal seams to obtain large quantities of Calcium Carbonate cheaply. Others are converting limestone into Calcium Carbonate using a process called carbonation.

Other significant end-use industries for calcium carbonate include construction, automotive, and food processing. These industries are expected to experience growth due to the increasing demand for durable and environmentally friendly products. The main drivers of the calcium carbonate market are increasing demand from end-use industries such as dental, automotive, food processing, and construction, coupled with rising prices of raw materials. Developing countries are also expected to exhibit high growth rates due to their burgeoning economy and population growth rates.

As of 2021, the global production of calcium carbonate Market was pegged at 8,765 thousand tons

In terms of geographical distribution, APAC will remain the dominant region during the forecast period, with a share of more than 50%. This region is likely to witness high growth owing to increased adoption of eco-friendly materials in this region, as well as the growing trend of preferring healthier foods. North America will be second largest market in terms of value, followed by Europe. However, APAC will be leading in terms of volume due to rising demand from new markets such as India and China. Wherein, China produces over 26% of the GCC in the global calcium carbonate market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific produces over 63% of the global precipitated calcium carbonate.

The main problem with meeting increasing demand for calcium carbonate is that it is difficult to find enough quality sources of this mineral. finding new resources to extract Calcium Carbonate has led some companies to explore unconventional methods of obtaining this mineral. For example, one company has developed a method of extracting Calcium Carbonate from river water using CO2 gas instead of freshwater.

Robust Demand for Environment Friendly Materials to Spur Growth of Calcium Carbonate Market

According to a new report from SkyQuest, the calcium carbonate market is poised for strong growth in the next several years. The analysts predict that the market will experience robust demand from both the residential and commercial markets. One of the key drivers of this market growth is expected to be rising expenditure on building materials, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe. Additionally, the increasing trend of green building is expected to spur increased demand for environmental-friendly products such as calcium carbonate. Another key factor driving growth in this market is expected to be increasing interest in renewable energy sources. As more companies turn to renewables as a means of reducing their carbon footprints, they are likely to make greater demand for calcium carbonate products.

The report on global calcium carbonate market also predicts that there will be somewhat slower growth in demand for calcium carbonate products among smaller businesses and start-ups. This slowdown is likely due to some uncertainty about future regulatory requirements and trade policies affecting this sector.

Minerals Technologies Produces over 4 million tons of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Minerals Technologies is the largest producer of calcium carbonate, accounting for more than 30% of global production. The company produces and markets its products through a number of different channels including specialist mineral retail businesses, construction materials distributors, and industrial manufacturers. The company currently has operations across 15 different countries including India, China, and US among others.

The company's calcium carbonate products are used in a wide range of applications including flooring, roofing tiles, aggregates, and concrete. Minerals Technologies' manufacturing process uses a range of technologies that include the use of limestone and dolomite as raw materials. In fact, the company's main source of calcium carbonate is limestone. The company also produces aragonite and dolomite in the global calcium carbonate market, which it sells as blended products. Minerals Technologies' main markets are Europe, Asia, and North America.

As per our latest data, the company produces around 4 million tons of precipitated calcium carbonate. This production was more than three times the amount produced by the second largest producer. The reason for this dominance is that the technology used by minerals technologies allows for very high productivity rates. The company has developed automated systems that make it possible to produce calcium carbonate in large quantities without wasting any material.

Top 3 Challenges in Global Calcium Carbonate Market

1. Cost-effective production of calcium carbonate: One of the top challenges in the production of calcium carbonate is finding a cost-effective way to produce it. Currently, the process is labor-intensive and involves using a lot of water and energy.

2. Finding new uses for calcium carbonate: Another challenge in the global calcium carbonate market is finding new uses for calcium carbonate that can benefit both consumers and the environment. For example, some researchers are exploring ways to make calcium carbonate into new materials such as batteries, ceramics, and composites.

3. Enhancing environmental sustainability: The third challenge is enhancing environmental sustainability when producing calcium carbonate. For example, researchers are looking into ways to reduce the amount of water used in the production process or find alternative sources of raw materials.

Top Players in Global Calcium Carbonate Market

Imerys (France)

Omya AG (Switzerland)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (US)

Huber Engineered Materials (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Mississippi Lime Company (US)

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Sibelco (Belgium)

Midwest Calcium Carbonate (US)

Calcinor SA (Spain)

