Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 14 to 18 november 2022 as part of a share buyback program

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 22, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 14 TO 18 NOVEMBER 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date



LEI



ISIN



Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros)



Market



(number of shares) 14/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 40,628 87,2741 XPAR 14/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 25,624 87,2640 CEUX 14/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 5,412 87,4211 TQEX 14/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,410 87,2608 AQEU 15/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 43,952 89,1948 XPAR 15/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 31,500 89,3618 CEUX 15/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 4,493 89,3008 TQEX 15/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,185 89,3172 AQEU 16/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,924 89,9458 XPAR 16/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,241 89,9110 CEUX 16/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 342 89,9234 TQEX 16/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 340 89,9626 AQEU 17/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 24,192 89,5372 XPAR 17/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 16,551 89,4965 CEUX 17/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,449 89,5262 TQEX 17/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,850 89,4955 AQEU 18/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 35,000 89,2719 XPAR 18/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 16,000 89,2952 CEUX 18/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,407 89,3195 TQEX 18/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2,000 89,3040 AQEU



Total 263,500

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).

