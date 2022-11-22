Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the decision of not exercise the early redemption option on its T2 Notes due December 2027 and about the announcement of an exchange offer on the same issue

| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.

Porto Salvo, PORTUGAL

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the decision of not exercise the early redemption option on its T2 Notes due December 2027 and about the announcement of an exchange offer on the same issue

Attachment


Attachments

2022 11 22 Exchange Offer EN