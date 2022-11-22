Fred Lampropoulos Receives Manufacturing Leader of the Year Award from the Utah Manufacturers Association 

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced that Fred Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and CEO, received the 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year Award in the large manufacturing category from the Utah Manufacturers Association. The award honors excellence and tremendous efforts made by outstanding leaders and companies in the state of Utah. Mr. Lampropoulos accepted the award at a ceremony held at The Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, UT.



Mr. Lampropoulos founded Merit over thirty years ago, and the company has become a leader in the manufacturing industry, designing and manufacturing lifesaving medical devices in Utah ever since. As Merit grew, its manufacturing footprint expanded to include facilities around the globe. Operational excellence is essential to Merit’s success. Each of its manufacturing facilities maintains one or more ISO certifications—international gold standards agreed upon by industry experts—in the areas of environment, energy, and occupational health and safety management. This design and manufacturing strategy has helped Merit grow to become one of the largest companies in Utah, broadening its global presence and helping it reach more than $1 billion in revenue.

“This award acknowledges Fred’s significant leadership in our industry,” said Todd Bingham, President, and CEO of the Utah Manufacturers Association. “He is a pillar of the community and sets an example that many organizations look up to.”

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Lampropoulos said, “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire Merit family. This award recognizes their hard work and dedication.” He added, “Receiving this award is especially meaningful, as it has been a challenging year for manufacturers. We have faced supply chain interruptions, which only spurred us to find innovative ways to produce more of our own materials. By pivoting distribution efforts, we continued to deliver products to our customers, providing them with the solutions they need to care for their patients.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,800 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.



CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com



Investor Inquiries

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com