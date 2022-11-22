[Latest] Global Smart Motors Market Size/Share Worth USD 4 Billion by 2030 at a 6.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smart Motors Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (18V, 24V, 36V, 48.24V), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Water and Wastewater, Aerospace & Defense, Metal and Mining, Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Smart Motors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report examines the Smart Motors market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Smart Motors market

Smart Motors Market: Overview

An intelligent motor transforms the battery’s electrical energy into rotational energy. Then, this rotational energy is employed for pumping, closing claws, turning wheels, etc. It is distinguished by integrated control electronics and features Ethernet or Fieldbus connections for communication. With a data-driven and integrated approach, intelligent motor controllers help increase production and prevent motor breakdowns.

Significant amounts of electricity are consumed by motors. They supply about 65% of the total industrial energy consumption. Unseen factors like wasted energy can drive up the cost of production. Additionally, the cost of fossil fuels is growing due to greater global competition, which has boosted the demand for energy-efficient alternatives.

Growth Factors

When compared to conventional machinery, smart motors can consume between 40 and 60 percent less energy. As a result, a major driving force is a rising demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries. In addition, robotic processes can save energy by integrating sophisticated motor controllers.

The expansion of intelligent motors is also aided by the participants’ growing use of cutting-edge technologies, such as the IoT and cloud computing, in the industrial production sector to better adapt to changing demands.

Sales of consumer electronics and household appliances have increased dramatically due to rising disposable incomes and living standards. An intelligent electric motor powers almost all consumer electronics, including refrigerators and electric fans.





Segmental Overview

The global Smart Motors market is categorized into products and applications. Based on the application, the oil & gas segment led the world market in revenue contribution in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to rule over the anticipated period. The oil & gas sectors face numerous challenges in the current market environment relating to operational performance, the total cost of ownership (TCO), energy efficiency, and safety in upstream and downstream processes. In addition, efficiency can significantly lessen the industry’s impact because it produces oil and gas and utilizes it in its operations.

Energy production from ever-more-sensitive and-difficult situations is growing more complex as traditional hydrocarbon energy resources are depleted. Oil and gas companies are adopting intelligent motor systems at a previously unheard-of rate as they prioritize energy savings. The sector works to maintain the oil and gas supply while cost-effectively resolving issues with energy security and the environment.

Regional Overview

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region had the highest share geographically. The expanding adoption of automation throughout the region’s numerous end-user sectors presents the examined market providers with enormous development potential. The region’s energy concerns are raising the adoption of low-voltage electrical equipment and spurring countless businesses to create energy-efficient and portable electrical devices, further boosting the market for smart motors. Additionally, the region serves as a manufacturing base for numerous international markets, and automation is now crucial in these establishments. China’s manufacturing sector, which contributes significantly to the country’s economy, is changing quickly.

The nation’s industrial control system has developed in several industries, including the municipal, transportation, energy, and water sectors. The networked control system is evolving into China’s industrial automation development trend due to the IoT’s quick expansion and deep integration, which also expands the market for intelligent motor control centers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.75 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players ABB Ltd, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Co. Ltd.), Dunkermotoren GmbH (AMETEK Inc.), Nidec Corporation, General Electric Company, Moog Inc., RobotShop Inc., Siemens AG , Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Technosoft SA, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Smart Motors market . Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

Prominent Players

Wartsila

Corvus Energy

Akashi AG

Enchandia AB

Siemens

Saft Total

Leclanche SA

Echandia AB

EnerSys

Spear Power Systems

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Motors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Smart Motors market size was valued at around USD 2.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2030.

The Smart Motors market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market. The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

2021: WEG expanded its line of variable-speed drives with the CFW900. A cutting-edge VSD for driving and managing three-phase induction and permanent magnet motors is the CFW900. Due to its high overload capacity can handle many applications by providing good static and dynamic performance and high precision in torque, speed, and position control.

2019: To improve overall IAQ and reduce the danger of virus exposure, ABB launched the FusionAir Smart Sensor, a touch-free room sensor with optional room control sensors that can monitor temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide (CO2), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Lights are not left on in empty meeting rooms thanks to the FusionAir Smart Sensor’s data transmission to the connected controller, which prompts it to react and make intelligent adjustments to lighting, shade, and HVAC. When not in use, that pricey HVAC system is turned off.

The global Smart Motors market is segmented as follows:

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Fuel Cell

Lead-acid

Others

By Power Output

>7,560 kW

745–7,560 KW

150-745 kW

75-150 kW

<75 kW

By Application

Commercial

Defense

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse More Semiconductors & Electronics Related Reports:

Solid-State Transformer Market : Solid-State Transformer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Power SSTs, Distribution SSTs, Traction SSTs), By Application (Power Distribution, Renewable Power Generation, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Traction Locomotives), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Acoustic Wave Sensors Market : Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Surface Acoustic Wave, Bulk Acoustic Wave), By Devices (Resonator, Delay Line), By Application (Food and Beverages, Military, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Environmental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Air Compressor Market : Air Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Mode of Operation (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal), By Type (Portable, Stationary), By Lubrication (Oil filled, Oil free), By Application (Food and beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare , Electronic and semiconductors, Home appliances, Oil and gas, energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Electric DC Motors Market : Electric DC Motors Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Brushed, Brushless), By Voltage (0 - 750 Watt, 750 Watts - 3 kW, 3kW - 75 kW, Above 75kW), By End-use Industries (Industrial Machinery, Household Appliances, HVAC Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Aerospace & Transportation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Electric Motor Market : Electric Motor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (AC, DC), By Output Power (>1HP, <1HP), By Rotor Type (Inner Rotor, Output Rotor), By End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

