Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 6,162.9 Million by 2030 at 6.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Information by Drugs, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030” The market is projected to reach USD 6,162.9 Million by 2030 at 6.80% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The inability to achieve and maintain a firm erection during sexual engagement is known as erectile dysfunction. Having erection issues is typically not a cause for alarm. However, if erectile dysfunction persists over time, it may lead to stress, diminished self-esteem, and marital problems. The inability to get or keep an erection might be a sign of more significant underlying medical conditions and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. There are various medications on the market that can help to maintain the erection during sexual activity to treat such situations. The demand for these medications is increasing as a result of changing lifestyles and elevated stress levels.

Diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are on the rise due to the rise in the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, which in turn causes issues like ED as people age. Young people's current lifestyles are particularly stressful in many emerging nations, which has led to an increase in fast food and ready-to-eat food consumption as well as drinking and smoking. These variables are compromising general health and fitness, which in turn raises the risk of ED. Additionally, the number of ED patients increases along with the senior population growth, which continues to be a major driver of the worldwide erectile dysfunction medications market during the course of the projection period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6162.9 Million CAGR 6.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drugs and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising geriatric population Expansion in the number of erectile dysfunction cases

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent vendors in the erectile dysfunction drugs industry are

Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Vivus Inc.

S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Various mental health problems along with stress in line with hectic lifestyles have a grave impact on the person’s health and can cause erectile dysfunction. Psychological as well as physical issues can further lead to erectile dysfunction. Sedentary lifestyle, excessive smoking and alcohol consumption are a few significant exacerbating factors as well. The UK Health Centre’s extensive study reveals that around 60 percent of the men population in the nation smoke the whole packet of cigarette in just a day, which raises the risk of developing ED.

The erectile dysfunction industry’s smooth progress is further in response to the soaring patient knowledge about the condition and the surge in the education level worldwide. Mushrooming geriatric patient base, and the rise in numerous lifestyle disorders foster market growth too. Strong brand loyalty combined with the rising popularity of different brands such as Levitra/Staxyn, Cialis and Viagra, further add to the market value.

The global industry is extremely consolidated, brimming with various firms actively seeking ways to bolster their positions in the face of fierce competition. Generics will be fostering the business growth while mergers, collaborations, acquisitions and post-patent expiration activities will up the competitive quotient in the following years.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Restraints

Drugs for erectile dysfunction are primarily sold in developed and emerging economies; but, low- and middle-income countries account for a smaller portion of their sales. This is primarily a result of people's lack of understanding of these types of treatments, their limited purchasing power, and their unwillingness to incorporate them into their daily lives. The slow growth of the market is partly attributed to the negative side effects of these medications, which include headache, upset stomach, flushing, nasal congestion, visual issues, dizziness, diarrhea, and rash.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 is projected to have a brief and minimal impact on the industry's growth. The impact of the pandemic on the market varies by country depending on the quality of the local health systems and the measures taken to combat it. Urological procedures were not considered urgent throughout the outbreak. In order to reduce the danger, all elective and outpatient interventional procedures were cut back or stopped. Specialty centers for dialysis and associated services were also shut down during this time, which had a negative impact on the company's ability to grow. The participants in the industry also observed a significant decline in sales in 2020.

On the bright side, the supply chains of the majority of healthcare organizations will operate efficiently and effectively over the projected period, given that the lockdown limitations are gradually being relaxed in most nations. As a result, it is anticipated that the global market would expand significantly during the next several years. For instance, the majority of elective procedures were restarted between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 as the regulations imposed by the governments of various countries was loosened. This has boosted the number of patients being treated in hospitals and dialysis facilities, which has helped partially stabilize the global market for.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug

The main drugs sold for treating erectile dysfunction include cialis (tadalafil), zydena (udenafil), stendra/spedra (avanafil), viagra (sildenafil citrate), vitaros (alprostadil cream), staxyn/levitra (vardenafil), and others.

By End-User

The key end users within the worldwide industry are retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacy as well as online pharmacies.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Regional Analysis

Americas gains the highest position in the worldwide market for erectile dysfunction drugs, with the United States taking the top spot in the region. The blossoming elderly patient base affected by erectile dysfunction favors the American market, since the condition largely affects men over the age of 40. The availability of different effective erectile dysfunction drugs, especially on online channels as well as over the counter could have a tremendous effect on the regional market as well.

The fastest progress will be made by the APAC market in the years ahead, by virtue of the rapidly burgeoning elderly population susceptible to ED paired with the booming sales of generic drugs. Government-led initiatives and reforms along with public awareness programs in numerous developing economies such as Japan, Singapore, China and India raise the rate of the growth trajectory. Fast-paced economic growth, improvements in the medical infrastructure, and the expanding target populace are other encouraging factors. Novel molecule combinations coupled with rising use of drug delivery techniques such as pellets as well as creams with better efficacy and performance could present attractive opportunities to the major erectile dysfunction drugs developers in the future.

