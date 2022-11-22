Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipients and Nominees

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, is pleased to announce its recent Women in Finance award winners and nominees: Meghan Holleran, Julie Merriman, Mary Mooney, Raya White, Youran Wu, and Yiyang Yang. The annual Women in Finance awards recognize women who make significant contributions to the financial industry through their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.



Youran Wu (Rising Star in Trading – ETFs) Youran applies her excellent analytical and technical skills daily to enhancing and expanding Virtu's market making. Her impact has grown as her role evolved from operations analyst to a senior trader that now manages market making for many equity index ETFs in the US. Youran's notable leadership and dedication to excellence drives her to consistently seek ways to improve the team, including by mentor and developing junior traders. She holds a Master of Science in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University.

Yiyang Yang (STEM Champion in Trading – Equities) Yiyang’s strong quantitative research abilities continue to develop and enable her to make significant contributions to Virtu’s market making business. Her responsibilities have grown to include day-to-day trading operations in addition to leading a number of quantitative research pursuits across the firm. She holds a PhD in Computational Applied Mathematics at Stony Brook University.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have both Youran and Yiyang as leaders at Virtu,” said Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer. “They are both constantly seeking to expand their knowledge and lend expertise whenever an opportunity arises. They are each keen problem-solvers in their own right and eager to tackle new challenges and assist others whenever extra hands are needed.”

In addition, the following exemplary individuals were also nominated for Women in Finance awards:

Meghan Holleran , for her work in Virtu’s Legal and Compliance team enhancing our global policies and procedures program and a variety of corporate and regulatory matters.

, for her work in Virtu’s Legal and Compliance team enhancing our global policies and procedures program and a variety of corporate and regulatory matters. Julie Merriman , for her work on Virtu’s Analytics Portal, where, as a senior product manager, she was central to the design and implementation of the award-winning, multi-asset class, pre-, real-time and post-trade platform used by Virtu customers to analyze trading performance.

, for her work on Virtu’s Analytics Portal, where, as a senior product manager, she was central to the design and implementation of the award-winning, multi-asset class, pre-, real-time and post-trade platform used by Virtu customers to analyze trading performance. Mary Mooney and Raya White (Excellence in Leadership) for their work as co-Chief People Officers who jointly oversee Virtu's talent acquisition and retention strategy across the globe. Mary and Raya’s shared passion for Virtu's people-first culture has led them to create and implement programs that focus on intern and employee development, mentorship, diversity and inclusion, and leadership.



“It is wonderful to see Meghan, Julie, Mary and Raya receive recognition for their hard work and remarkable achievements at Virtu,” said Cindy Lee, Deputy Chief Financial Officer. “They are phenomenal leaders who inspire and elevate those around them.”

Virtu extends its sincere appreciation and congratulations to Youran, Yiyang, Meghan, Julie, Mary, and Raya for their leadership at Virtu and in the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staff and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

