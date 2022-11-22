The Global Weather App Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weather App Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Marketplace, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364818/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in the number of weather stations located in different parts of the world is directly responsible for the improvement in the precision of forecasts.



Playing games, navigating the internet, and checking social media accounts are just some of the activities that can be done on smartphones now that their function has expanded beyond that of simple communication devices. The proliferation of weather apps for smartphones can be attributed to the development of more advanced smartphone technologies. The information provided by these apps includes high-risk and time-critical circumstances related to a variety of weather conditions, including but not limited to rainfalls, floods, tornadoes, and thunderstorms.



The creation of weather apps is an example of one such positive side effect. Users of weather apps are able to receive fast notifications regarding the current weather conditions. Downloading a weather app is the quickest and easiest way to stay up to date on the latest forecast information.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the following lockdown situation, the governments of a number of countries placed restrictions on the freedom of their residents to move about physically, and those citizens generally chose to remain inside their homes. In the wake of this incident, businesses gave their workers the option to telecommute from the comfort of their own homes. During this time period, people started utilizing weather applications to keep themselves informed about the current state of the weather in other parts of the world. As a result, during the pandemic period, the market for weather apps had a solid increase in traction, which may be attributed to the increased need for location-specific assured weather information.



Market Growth Factors



The rise in the tracking of the weather for disaster management



Monitoring services are essential to the management of disasters because they provide constant information on variable weather scenarios. Forecasting the weather and issuing early warnings are two important ways to greatly cut down on the number of lives lost and the amount of property damaged by natural disasters including wildfires, avalanches, floods, hurricanes, and tsunamis, amongst others. Continuous weather monitoring makes it possible for civic, governmental, and military authorities, as well as for environmental hazard mitigation as well as industrial planning, to improve their respective planning capabilities.



Utilization of Big Data analytics in many types of weather forecasting services



Opportunities for growth are being created in this market as a result of the work that meteorologists are doing with big data analytics and predictive analytics to forecast future weather conditions based on their examination of current and historical weather data. The analysis of data pertaining to the weather, in order to offer timely information that contributes to the production of accurate weather forecasts, is an important role that is played by big data analytics. By making use of large amounts of data, local authorities are able to improve their ability to forecast problems that may be caused by the weather.



Market Restraining Factors



Obstacles to operations brought on by the COVID-19



The World Meteorological Organization is concerned about the COVID-19 Pandemic’s expanding effects on the quantity and caliber of weather records, forecasts, and atmosphere and climate monitoring. The World Meteorological Organization reports that, on average, compared to normal, meteorological observations made from aircraft have decreased by a high rate with significant regional variations. The decline is over 90% in the southern hemisphere. In Africa and parts of South & Central America, where many stations are manually run rather than mechanically run, surface-based meteorological measurements are on the decline. The monitoring of meteorological observations from airplane platforms has decreased by 75–80% as a result of the decline in the number of commercial flights.



Marketplace Outlook



Based on Marketplace, the weather app market is segmented into google play store, apple iOS store and others. In 2021, the google play store segment dominated the weather app market with the highest revenue share. Cloud-based content management is available through the Google Play Store, which Android users can access via the Google Play app. When compared to other app stores, the Google Play Store offers more cost-effective pricing. Enhanced Android widgets, the availability of an open ecosystem, a price comparison tracker, personalized alert features for the purpose of improving the user experience, and an intelligent multitasking system are feeding the market growth.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the weather app market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the weather app market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. It is anticipated that there will be significant year-on-year growth in internet penetration in the region, which should contribute to the expansion of the regional market. This rise will be accompanied by an increase in the use of mobile and smart devices. Users of smartphones are very concerned about protecting their personal information.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation (The Weather Company), Acme AtronOmatic, LLC (MyRadar), AccuWeather, Inc., DTN, LLC, Windyty, SE, Ground Truth, Inc., Yahoo, Inc., and Apalon, LLC



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Marketplace



• Google Play Store



• Apple iOS Store



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation (The Weather Company)



• Acme AtronOmatic, LLC (MyRadar)



• AccuWeather, Inc.



• DTN, LLC



• Windyty, SE



• Ground Truth, Inc.



• Yahoo, Inc.



• Apalon, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364818/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________