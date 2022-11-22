Fujifilm’s ARIETTA 650 DeepInsight™ Ultrasound System Now in Clinical Use at Multiple United Medical Imaging Healthcare Facilities

Lexington, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announced that United Medical Imaging Healthcare (Los Angeles, CA) has begun installing Fujifilm’s new ARIETTA 650 DeepInsight™ ultrasound systems in several of its radiology facilities throughout southern California as part of a volume purchase agreement between the two companies. The systems are the first in the United States to include DeepInsight technology, which uses cognitive technology to extract only necessary information from image raw data and deliver clearer images.

“Ultrasound imaging has become an indispensable diagnostic tool in modern medicine,” said Hideyuki Honda, vice president of ultrasound solutions and business development, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “However, ultrasound images are often subject to noises generated in the system, which can make it difficult to visualize organs and evaluate lesions in the body. Fujifilm developed DeepInsight as a solution to meet the ever-increasing expectations for precision in image quality and accuracy in diagnosis.”

DeepInsight uses algorithms with cognitive technology to distinguish between echo signals and electrical noise, while still retaining important speckle signals, to selectively extract the signals that are necessary for diagnosis. This results in high quality images, even from deep regions of the body, to support more accurate ultrasound examinations. DeepInsight technology is designed to work in real time, allowing the sonographer to benefit from this powerful image enhancement while scanning to identify areas of interest and ensure the best possible image quality.

“The presence of electronic noise is inherent to ultrasound. DeepInsight is able to remove this noise to reveal image detail, especially in deeper areas of the image where weaker tissue signals are more likely to be obscured in conventional imaging,” said Yvette De Anda, provider relations director at United Medical Imaging Healthcare. “We offer our patients full-service radiology centers that provide one location for all exams, so we need ultrasound systems that do it all. The ARIETTA 650 DeepInsight provides that flexibility in addition to the latest technologies in image enhancement.”

Fujifilm’s ARIETTA 650 DeepInsight and the ARIETTA 850 DeepInsight will be available for demonstration at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference, booth #1929, held from November 27 - December 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago. To learn more about Fujifilm’s presence at RSNA 2022 and to schedule an on-site or virtual meeting, please click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About United Medical Imaging Healthcare

United Medical Imaging Healthcare, Inc. (UMIH) was founded in 2006 evolving from its predecessor organization. Over the last 15 years, the organization has expanded from 15 locations to 26 locations. UMIH credits their organic growth to their ability to expedite responsiveness to their patients, the physician community and clients. The organization has a distinct focus on the locally based (Los Angeles, Orange County) markets they serve and plans to continuously enhance their geographic footprint, upgrade imaging center equipment to offer the latest technology and work hard to create a comfortable and modern clinical interior for their patients. UMIH provides a comfortable patient environment and advanced diagnostic technology throughout its 26 out-patient imaging facilities. UMIH’s staff is culturally diverse and multi-lingual which enables them to be sensitive to the needs of those living in the diverse Southern California communities they serve.