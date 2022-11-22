Innovation Minds announces a holistic Rewards-as-a-Service model for managing Rewards, Recognition and Redemption Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Minds, a Silicon Valley-based company, announced today the launch of their new Rewards-as-a-Service solution. With this solution, Innovation Minds is enabling companies to offer their employees tailored reward options in order to increase talent retention and satisfaction.



Motivating and rewarding employees is one of the top challenges facing organizations today. In fact, according to a recent survey, more than 60% of respondents say their company struggles to motivate and retain top talents. The Innovation Minds team is uniquely positioned to help companies with this challenge by providing personalized rewards service that creates experiences where employees are engaged and motivated throughout the day.

With this solution, companies can customize rewards based on data insights, such as reward preferences and demographics. It offers a self-service platform to let companies update or make changes to their rewards program for their employees. It also allows employees to get real-time notifications when they earn a reward and they can redeem it on their device with just a click, creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for employees.

"We believe this is an important step forward in helping employers create a more elevating work environment," said Innovation Minds CEO Bala Balasubramaniam. "Innovation Minds is focused on helping businesses create positive and engaging employee experiences. By making the rewards experience easier and more enjoyable, we are helping our customers deliver more value faster."

The Innovation Minds team integrated their patented concept ‘Earn-Your-Pride-To-Reward-Your-Peers’, an innovative framework that allows employees to exchange appreciation for each other’s contribution, encouraging employees to make deep, personal connections with their team members and see how their position affects the work of others. Mike Lella, Head of Business Development added, “The idea of receiving reward from an accomplished peer is much more meaningful than simply receiving recognition from management alone. Simultaneously, this notion is also encouraging a self-sustainable culture of engagement because the awardees get to enjoy the privilege of earning AND giving.”

The solution features a wide range of reward options that supports 594 global brands, 45 countries and 28 currencies, customizable for each company's specific needs while being aligned with their company values. It also provides HR teams and managers with tools to measure the success of their campaign and track results.

"We understand that rewards are often not enough to keep your employees motivated at work. It's about more than just giving out candy—it's about creating an environment that makes work rewarding in itself. This latest upgrade will allow us to support even more companies in their efforts to drive employee engagement and retention," said Maria Bolo, Head of Customer Success at Innovation Minds.

Visit www.innovationminds.com to learn more about their Rewards-as-a-Service solution and find out how this could help you create a culture of gratitude in your organization.

