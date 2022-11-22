OCEARCH Launches Shark Hero Sweepstakes

Park City, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharks are our oceans’ heroes, maintaining balance and abundance in their ecosystem. OCEARCH is celebrating these heroes with a Shark Hero Sweepstakes that will allow us to learn more about these essential animals.

Through this sweepstakes OCEARCH’s goal is to raise $100,000 to help further their research and education program. Each $100 donation in the Shark Hero Sweepstakes gets you one entry to win a luxury Lemon Shark Watch from OCEARCH partner Ulysse Nardin. In addition to the watch, winners will also win a one-of-a-kind plaque that was featured on the OCEARCH shark lift and signed by the OCEARCH crew and an exclusive shark buoy used on OCEARCH’s past expeditions.

Shark Hero Sweepstakes Prize Details:

Ulysse Nardin Lemon Shark Watch The DIVER Lemon Shark is a contemporary and functional watch designed specifically for the deep. The 42mm model is the newborn in the Diver collection and features a black dial with a yellow lemon shark ‘signature,’ a stamp of three lemon sharks on the back and a black R strap made from recycled fishing nets.



M/V OCEARCH Shark Lift Plaque This plaque was displayed on the OCEARCH Shark Lift for expeditions, present for the studying and tagging of multiple sharks and signed by the OCEARCH crew.



M/V OCEARCH Shark Buoy This buoy was used by the OCEARCH Fishing crew and helped deliver critical data to our science team.



Make a donation for your chance to win. Head to SharkHero.org for more information on the sweepstakes and official rules.

OCEARCH will be heading out on their 44th Ocean Research Expedition next week, bringing unprecedented white shark research to the southeast of the United States for the second time this year. This upcoming expedition will help scientists learn more about Western North Atlantic white sharks as they make their transition south for the winter.

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry), and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Shark Tracking service and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never before documented movements of our ocean's animals. OCEARCH’s research is proudly supported by Ulysse Nardin, Costa Sunglasses, YETI, SeaWorld, Blundstone, Cisco Brewers, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Rogue Sharks and our educational home Jacksonville University. Learn more at ocearch.org.

About Ulysse Nardin – Manufacture of Freedom

Ulysse Nardin is the Manufacture inspired by the Ocean, producing advanced timepieces for explorers in pursuit of freedom. Founded by Mr. Ulysse Nardin in 1846, the company owes its reputation to its links with the sea: its onboard marine chronometers are among the most award-winning and reliable ever designed.

A pioneer in innovative technologies and the use of high-tech materials such as silicium, Ulysse Nardin is one of the few integrated manufactures with the in-house expertise to produce its own high-precision components and movements. In 2001, the Maison changed the face of contemporary watchmaking by launching the first Freak.

To underscore its commitment to its favorite environment, Ulysse Nardin is active in supporting the preservation of the Ocean, focusing on two major areas: encouraging upcycling to reduce marine plastic pollution and developing scientific knowledge concerning the preservation of the sharks, its emblem.

Today, in the Swiss towns of Le Locle and La Chaux-de-Fonds, Ulysse Nardin remains devoted to its quest for watchmaking perfection in four collections: Marine, Diver, Blast and Freak.

As of 2022, Ulysse Nardin and sister Maison Girard-Perregaux have formed an independent collective of high horology Manufactures.

