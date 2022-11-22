FBLA Reinvests in Collegiate Programs, Awards Case Study Competition Winners

Reston, Virginia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, awarded winners of its first-ever Case Study Competitions at its Collegiate Career Connections Conferences in Omaha, Nebraska, and Orlando, Florida this month. The events mark a reinvestment in the organization’s collegiate division and an effort to ensure members are ready to enter the workforce on day one.

FBLA Collegiate members at both conferences participated in Case Study Competitions in the areas of accounting, finance, and hospitality management. Students were put into randomized groups to prepare their case with other FBLA students before the conference, then presented them in teams before a set of judges.

“Our collegiate members did an outstanding job of impressing our judges as they demonstrated teamwork, tackled real-world business issues, and developed innovative solutions to challenges like those they may face in the workplace,” said FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham. “As we reinvigorate our collegiate experience, we will offer more of these types of competitions to help students build their skill sets as they prepare for their future careers.”

In Omaha, the winners of the Accounting Case Study Competition were Ashley Cookson from Emporia State University in Kansas, Brett Sorrell from Evangel University in Missouri, Olivia Meaux from Northeast Community College in Nebraska, and Tegan Pentek from Alvernia University in Pennsylvania.

The winners of the Finance Case Study Competition in Omaha were Zhikang Deng from California, Brian Kolpek from Grand View University in Iowa, Wanyi He from Butler Community College in Kansas, and Connor Johnston from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln.

Additionally, the winners of the Hospitality Management Case Study Competition in Omaha were Benjamin Pellizzari from Iowa State University, Savannah Robinson from Northeast Community College in Nebraska, and Skyler Hall from Ensign College in Utah.

In Orlando, the Finance Case Study Competition winners were Briar Hamilton of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi and Justin Schroeder of Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

The winners of the Hospitality Management Case Study Competition in Orlando were Aaminah Hussain of the University of Florida—Gainesville and Josh McCreary of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi.

A full list of the top finishers is available on FBLA’s website.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.