Sella Group launches biometric payment cards in Italy with IDEMIA on IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio solution

Oslo, Norway – 22 November 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA announces that Sella Group in Italy has launched biometric payment cards in collaboration with IDEMIA, powered by IDEX Biometrics sensor solution. This launch follows the IDEX Biometrics recent announcement of a major UAE bank launching a full-scale biometric payment card program in the Middle East, indicating a significant market acceleration.

Sella Group, founded in 1886, is Italy’s largest privately owned and independent banking group with presence in 5 countries. The biometric payment card will initially be offered to selected target segments. Recent launches by established banks point to biometric payment cards being highly value-adding for digital banks and fintechs as well as for more traditional full-service banks, such as Sella Group.

“IDEX Biometrics innovative technology and sensor solutions are bringing seamless payment experiences to more consumers, as cardholders around the globe access limitless contactless payments, secured by the user’s unique fingerprint. IDEX Biometrics is proudly supporting our partner IDEMIA and Sella Group with smarter and more secure card payments that work flawlessly with any payment terminal”, said Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics.

