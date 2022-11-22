Suicide Prevention is the top trending cause of 2022 according to SupportStore.com metrics

Minneapolis St. Paul, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Supportstore released the news that out of over 300 cause awareness items, for the first time in 14 years, the suicide prevention awareness item page receives the most traffic and sales.

Supportstore helps people to start more conversations about what they care about through wearables like wristbands and lapel pins for hundreds of different causes.

Over the past year, the most in-demand item has been the "There's Hope There's Help - Prevent Suicide" Purple Turquoise Wristband.

Ron Reimann, Supportstore CEO says, “It saddens us to see this, but it’s a fact, and it reveals something about the state of the world we are in. Over the years we’ve never seen this particular cause rise to the top of the over 180 cause awareness categories we have in the store.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone commits suicide every 11 seconds. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34.

Supportstore’s sales often are a gauge to see the most prevalent social issues. The spike in purple and turquoise suicide prevention items coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to be in high demand. Both the elastic cloth wristband and the rubber wristband display the message, “There’s Hope There’s Help” along with the Suicide Prevention Hotline number 988 displayed on the inside.

As everyone goes back to schools, workplaces, and events, Supportstore empowers people with simple items as conversation starters to bring awareness to suicide and ultimately see it prevented.

About SupportStore



In business since 2005, SupportStore offers over 300 in-stock items including wristbands, car magnets, lapel pins, oval decals, and embroidered ribbons in order to help a customer “Shout out what you care about”™ A portion of each purchase is set aside for customers to donate to charity.

From health issues to various cancers, patriotism, Christian items, and other awareness themes, SupportStore has perhaps the largest selection of awareness items that are in stock with same-day shipping. On a lighter note, the store also carries holiday magnets, crazy daisy Instant Carma magnet sets, and other humorous items to spread smiles as well as awareness.

