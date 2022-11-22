Bird Global Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud (BRDS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS).



If you acquired Bird securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1 (800) 290-1952.

On November 14, 2022, Bird announced a restatement of its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The restatement is due to an error regarding "recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business (“Rides”) for which collectability was not probable." The Company stated that “the error resulted in an overstatement of Sharing revenue in the consolidated statements of operations for the impacted periods and an understatement of deferred revenue in the consolidated balance sheets as of the end of each impacted period.”

Following this news, Bird shares fell nearly 16% on November 14, 2022 and then declined more than 19% the next trading day to close at $0.2939 per share on November 15, 2022.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 687-1980

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com