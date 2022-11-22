C4ISR Market Size is projected to reach USD 170.23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance are the broad categories used to describe military efforts to improve their information processes and systems for employing information during the war (C4ISR). To meet the growing demand for electronic warfare in the military and defense sectors, C4ISR has been adopted globally. C4ISR is a crucial part of strategy and organization for the modern military. The military's growing need for situational awareness to help them during times of conflict is expected to be the main driver of the global C4ISR market. Additionally, this technology has increased the efficiency of current crisis management procedures. However, it has also made it possible for various countries to connect, enhancing interoperability and maximizing the use of military resources.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/c4isr-market/request-sample





Utilization of Space-Based C4 Infrastructure to Improve Connectivity and Mission Support Drives the Global Market

C4ISR capabilities in space have grown in significance because they provide militaries with a technological edge over their adversaries. The increasing value of satellites in both military and commercial applications has ripple effects across various industries. It's essential for the satellites to keep working correctly. The United States, for example, is investing heavily in the development of space-based security systems to counter rising threats from states like Russia and China. Since building complex satellites for intelligence gathering or weaponization requires reliable command and control systems, funding for C4 architecture for space has increased. The advancement of small satellites, which offer the same performance as conventional satellites while contributing to cost savings, is driving investments in space-based C4 systems.

Adopting GIS and Satellite-Based Geospatial Analysis Tools and Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The Geographic Information System (GIS) is a standard tool for communicating complex information via digital battlefield equipment in military operations. Integrating GIS and GPS can significantly improve digital battlefield surveillance systems (GPS). Using GIS and similar technologies, surveillance systems on the digital battlefield can better capture the situation on the battlefield and construct a complete picture. GIS is frequently combined with state-of-the-art technologies to create digital battlefield products. Digital cartography, geographic analysis, interconnected networks, three-dimensional visualization, remote sensing, and digital photogrammetry are all made possible by GIS.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 170.23 Billion by 2031 CAGR 4% (2021-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Platform, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc, BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Technologies, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Saab AB Key Market Opportunities Adopting GIS and Satellite-Based Geospatial Analysis Tools and Solutions Key Market Drivers Utilization of Space-Based C4 Infrastructure to Improve Connectivity and Mission Support

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/c4isr-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global C4ISR market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The North American market is anticipated to be sizable due to the United States' heavy investment in defense systems. A comparison of defense spending across countries shows that the United States buys between 30 and 40 percent of all military hardware worldwide. Cyber warfare has altered the military landscape, calling for new investments in data processing and secure communication infrastructure by both civilian and military organizations. As a result, the U.S. military has created innovative C4ISR solutions, a central tenet of its strategy for conflict. New and improved land, air, and sea platforms with state-of-the-art communication and situational awareness technology are a top priority for the United States government.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific C4ISR market can be attributed to the demand for better battlefield communications and more effective surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The C4ISR market is expanding because of the rising demand for electronic warfare in countries like China, India, and Japan. Countries like Canada, Brazil, and Argentina will increase their spending on C4ISR to improve their capabilities, which will drive the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The widespread adoption of 5G technology for faster wireless data transfer and the introduction of next-generation intelligence systems are expected to increase the demand for cutting-edge hardware.

Russia is the largest defense budget in Eastern Europe. The country's investment in its military has grown over time. Growth in the region's market is expected to be driven in large part by an increase in military spending due to these countries' decisions to invest heavily in military modernization programs, which will make possible the purchase of new C4ISR systems and equipment. The army plans to complete the system's trial phase and implement it across all command units during the estimated time frame. Market growth in Russia is expected to be propelled by these trends over the forecast period.

It is also expected that the Latin American C4ISR market will develop at a special rate. As a result of the recovery in GDP, defense spending has increased, which should positively affect the C4ISR industry. Market expansion in LAMEA is anticipated due to increased defense spending and efforts to strengthen military capabilities in light of growing threats from groups like the Islamic State and others. During the forecast period, Saudi Arabia is expected to increase its share of defense spending to the point where it will account for most of its total defense spending.

Key Highlights

The global C4ISR market size was valued at USD 119.60 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 170.23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at USD 119.60 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 170.23 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on platform , the global C4ISR market is bifurcated into land, air, water, and space. The space segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global C4ISR market is bifurcated into land, air, water, and space. The space segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on application , the global C4ISR market is bifurcated into intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, communication, command and control, computers, and electronic warfare. The intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global C4ISR market is bifurcated into intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, communication, command and control, computers, and electronic warfare. The intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global C4ISR market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global C4ISR market’s major key players are

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc

BAE Systems plc

L3 Technologies

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/c4isr-market/request-sample





Global C4ISR Market: Segmentation

By Platform

Land

Air

Water

Space

By Application

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Communication

Command and Control

Computers

Electronic Warfare

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: C4ISR Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Platform Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Land Market Size & Forecast Water Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Communication Market Size & Forecast Command and Control Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Platform By Application Canada By Platform By Application Mexico By Platform By Application Latin America By Platform By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Platform By Application France By Platform By Application U.K. By Platform By Application Italy By Platform By Application Spain By Platform By Application Rest of Europe By Platform By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Platform By Application China By Platform By Application Australia By Platform By Application India By Platform By Application South Korea By Platform By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Platform By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Platform By Application South Africa By Platform By Application Kuwait By Platform By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Platform By Application Company Profile Raytheon Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Rockwell Collins Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio BAE Systems plc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/c4isr-market/toc





Market News

In October 2022, An agreement between BAE Systems and PTC Industries for the production of titanium castings for the 155mm Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer.

In November 2022, Raytheon Technologies and Microsoft teamed up to hasten the implementation of crucial business initiatives using cloud computing.





News Media

Electronic Warfare Segment to Register the Fastest Growth as Globally, Nations Aim to Integrate Electronic Warfare Technologies with Existing Army, Navy and Airforce Weapons





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Air Traffic Management Systems Market : Information by Component (Hardware, Software) System (Communication, Surveillance, Automation and Simulation) and Region — Forecast till 2029

Air Ambulance Market : Information by Type (Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing), Application (Community-Based Services and Hospital-Based Services), and Regions—Forecast till 2031

Airport Retailing Market : Information by Product Type (Liquor and Tobacco, Perfumes and Cosmetics), Airport Size (Large Airport, Medium Airport), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Communications Test and Measurement Market : Information by Test Solutions (Wireless Test Solutions), Services (Product Support Service), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Web Real-Time Communication Market : Information by Component (Solution and Services), WebRTC-Enabled Devices (Mobile, Desktop), and Region- Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com