Owl Cyber Defense Announces V3CDS Multi-Domain Streaming Cross Domain Solution

Columbia, MD, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in hardware-enforced cross domain and data diode network security solutions, today announced the launch of its first multi-domain cross domain solution (CDS) – V3CDS. V3CDS is a versatile, scalable transfer CDS designed for voice, video teleconferencing (VTC), full motion video (FMV) and structured data (XML) streaming and collaboration across up to 12 or more domains (depending on requirements and performance upgrades). The solution also provides a flexible, easy-to-manage user interface for comprehensive administration across all domains and remote monitoring and management support. Currently in lab-based security assessment (LBSA) testing, V3CDS is available for purchase on an Early Access basis.

“We’re extremely excited to launch V3CDS into the market,” said Ken Walker, President & CEO of Owl. “Its multi-domain, enterprise cyber defense capabilities are in ever-growing demand as U.S. Government networks and systems are increasingly becoming consolidated, virtualized, and pushed to the cloud. V3CDS will enable our federal customers to stream and collaborate with voice, VTC, video, and data across multiple classified or unclassified networks in real time with RTB-compliant content filtering, all from a single unified CDS platform.”

Building off of Owl’s revolutionary, certified voice and video cross domain technology, V3CDS enables flexible simultaneous calling and data sharing across multiple classified and/or coalition networks in real-time. While it is based on similar technology, V3CDS is not simply a newer version of Owl’s other voice and video cross domain solution, V2CDS, but a new class of CDS for Owl altogether. V2CDS was designed as a point-to-point solution (that can be architected to connect multiple domains), while V3CDS is designed ground up as a modern multi-domain solution for scalable (by domain and call volume), user-friendly collaboration, with enterprise-ready monitoring and administration across multiple network domains and across multiple federated sites.

“V3CDS represents a landmark moment for Owl, and the next technological leap forward for cross domain solutions,” commented Michael Blake, Chief Architect at Owl. “It brings together many of the capabilities the market is demanding, not only in its multi-functional, multi-domain architecture, but also the ability to easily administrate policy and monitor across all connections. This type of solution will be the industry standard for CDSs sooner rather than later.”

Available today (ITAR export constrained to FVEY partners) and already delivered to a number of Early Access customers, V3CDS enables UDP, SIP, RTP, H.263, H.264, and XML voice, video, FMV, and ISA C2 transfer, with a 6U base 3-domain architecture. The FMV capability also supports RTSP and MPEG-TS, metadata in Key Length Value (KLV) format, and geofencing - enforcing sharing rules based on where the camera is pointed. V3CDS is anticipated to complete LBSA testing Q3 2023.

For more information, Owl will be exhibiting V3CDS at the DoDIIS Worldwide conference, Dec 12-15 in San Antonio, TX or visit owlcyberdefense.com.

######

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain and data diode solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for unmatched threat prevention and secure data sharing. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices. Learn more at https://owlcyberdefense.com/