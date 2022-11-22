Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 18. November, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 24 0415RIKB 28 1115RIKS 37 0115
ISINIS0000033009IS0000028249IS0000033793
Additional issuance (nominal)230,000,00040,000,00085,500,000
Settlement date11/23/202211/23/202211/23/2022
Total outstanding (nominal)81,328,000,00098,464,801,51927,430,500,000