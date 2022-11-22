Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 18. November, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 37 0115
|ISIN
|IS0000033009
|IS0000028249
|IS0000033793
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|230,000,000
|40,000,000
|85,500,000
|Settlement date
|11/23/2022
|11/23/2022
|11/23/2022
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|81,328,000,000
|98,464,801,519
|27,430,500,000