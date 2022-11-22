The Global Smoothies Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smoothies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364753/?utm_source=GNW

They are the finest substitute for fast food. Smoothies are typically used to maintain fitness and aid in weight loss. A smoothie is a nutritious, complete meal with multiple health advantages. It improves digestion due to its high fiber content. It strengthens the immune system and improves the skin’s texture.



Smoothies also aid in body detoxification and depression treatment. Smoothie is a creamy and thick nonalcoholic beverage made from fresh fruits or vegetables and additional ingredients. Other smoothie components include sweeteners, water, ice, chocolate, almonds, dairy products, like milk and yogurt, and nutritional supplements. A smoothie is a thick beverage created by blending a mix of fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients such as milk, ice cubes, seeds, yogurt, sweeteners, as well as nutritional and herbal supplements.



Traditionally, smoothies consist of three components viz. a liquid (commonly referred to as the base), a variety of fruits and/or vegetables, and ice. If frozen fruits and veggies are utilized, it is possible to attain a cool temperature without utilizing ice. Typically, the thickness of a smoothie is dictated by the liquid-to-solids ratio, thus to thicken any smoothie recipe, individuals can reduce the amount of additional liquid or increase the amount of added vegetables or fruits.



Some consumers add powders to smoothies for additional nutrition and flavor, which also boosts the smoothie’s consistency. Such products include flavored protein powder and vitamin supplements. In smoothie recipes, fresh mint leaves along with partially chopped or whole fruit, such as lemon wedges or slices, are increasingly used as garnishes. This dressing up has resulted from the marketing of smoothies in order to make them appear more enticing in advertising and more aesthetically pleasing overall.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted various economies all over the world. Several businesses all over the world witnessed a steep downfall. The shutdown of eateries and smoothie bars has hindered the supply chain. The disturbance in the supply chain had an impact on market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it also caused a substantial demand-supply gap, which disrupted the production as well as manufacturing of raw ingredients of smoothies. However, as the consequences of COVID-19 are experienced all over the world, food and beverage firms have been confronted with severe manufacturing, supply, and distribution difficulties. Therefore, despite a major disruption to the market, the COVID-19 pandemic also offered a number of growth prospects to the smoothies market.



Market Growth Factors



Offers a blend of health and taste



A healthy diet should include smoothies, which often contain a substantial amount of vegetables and fruits in each serving. A growing awareness of the importance of health and wellness among consumers, as well as shifting lifestyle and dietary patterns, are all factors that are contributing to the expansion of the smoothies industry. At the moment, the majority of people in the world have developed the practice of skipping meals and replacing them with various kinds of snack food. When smoothies are produced without sugar, there is a significant reduction in the number of carbs that are consumed.



Can be altered as per the requirement of the consumer



It is a good idea to know which sorts of smoothies to choose, especially if the consumer has a certain body or fitness composition goal in mind. Smoothies can be consumed as a snack or as a meal replacement, but it is important to know which varieties to choose from. There is a widespread misunderstanding that smoothies are essentially low-calorie snacks. However, depending on their size and the ingredients they contain, several smoothies can contain more than 1,000 calories. In most cases, a smoothie with 200–300 calories and 10 grams of protein makes for an excellent snack.



Market Restraining Factors



Requirement for significant initial investment for a smoothie business



Employees are required to prepare fruit as well as other components for blending in smoothie enterprises. However, blenders cannot often process intact fruit pieces. Typically, employees must cut fruit using knives or other chopping devices, which requires expertise to prevent injuries. Although, even experienced workers might suffer injuries due to the pace of labor. If an employee is injured, the business must find temporary replacements and, if applicable, pay worker’s compensation.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the Smoothies Market is segregated into Fruit-based, Dairy-based, and Others. In 2021, the fruit-based segment acquired the largest revenue share of the smoothies market. The demand for fruit-based organic smoothies is anticipated to be fueled by rising investments in the food and beverage industry in the coming years. During the forecast period, the rising demand for vitamins and the need to curb sugar cravings would increase the sales of fruit-based products. In addition, this type of smoothie is rapidly gaining popularity as a result of the fact that they encompass various vitamins and nutrients, which are commonly found in fruits.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Smoothies Market is categorized into Restaurants, Smoothie Bars, and Supermarkets & Convenience Stores. In 2021, the smoothie bars segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the smoothies market. The growth of this segment of the market is growing as a result of the increased availability of fruit-based as well as dairy-based tastes of superior quality. In addition, as the government is lifting all restrictions and bans from public eateries and other places, the consumption of smoothies from smoothie bars is rising rapidly. Owing to these factors, the growth of this segment of the market is being accelerated.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Smoothies Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America procured the biggest revenue share of the smoothies market. The growth of this segment of the market is increasing at a very rapid rate due to rising demand in developing countries across the region, such as Canada, the US, and Mexico. The increasing use of smoothies to maintain body metabolism is driving market expansion. Increasing research and development to acquire novel organic drinks is driving regional market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Wm. Bolthouse Farms, Inc., Barfresh Food Group, Inc., Ella’s Kitchen Limited, innocent Limited, Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Maui Wowi (Kahala Franchising, LLC), Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., Suja Life, LLC and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Smoothies Market



Sep-2022: Jamba teamed up with Revive Superfoods, a Canada-based company. Following this collaboration, Jamba aimed to expand its reach among Canadian customers in order to meet the rising demands.



Sep-2022: innocent drinks launched Blueberry Whizz, an addition to the super smoothie range of the company. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer more nutrient-based beverages to children with its vitamin D-added crushed veg and fruit as well as no sugar.



Aug-2022: Bolthouse took over Evolution Fresh, a subsidiary of Starbucks. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to expand and broaden its range of beverages through plant-powered and nutrient-dense smoothies and juices from Evolution Fresh. Moreover, this acquisition would also allow the company to include a complete range of organic and cold-pressed premium juices in its portfolio.



Feb-2022: Barfresh entered into an agreement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, a Pepsi franchise bottler. Through this agreement, Barfresh aimed to shift from a pilot program to a complete rollout via its consumers.



Mar-2021: Innocent unveiled a range of Super Smoothies. The Tropical Light and Berry Light beverages aimed to offer 30% low natural sugar in contrast to its original line.



Apr-2020: Barfresh launched Twist & Go, a ready-to-drink bottled smoothie. Following this launch, the company aimed to meet the increasing demand for better taste from its customers.



Apr-2018: Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies rolled out the Tropical Fruit Smoothie, a new recipe with island flavor. With this launch, the company aimed to offer a true vacation in a cup with its limited-time blend, which is made up of dairy-free coconut base cream and encompasses a number of tropical fruit flavors.



Feb-2018: Bolthouse Farms released the B line of products, a range of lower sugar, super-premium refrigerated beverages. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer improved texture and taste along with nutritional benefits, including lower sugar as well as higher protein.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Fruit-based



• Dairy-based



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets & Convenience Stores



• Restaurants



• Smoothie Bars



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Wm. Bolthouse Farms, Inc.



• Barfresh Food Group, Inc.



• Ella’s Kitchen Limited



• innocent Limited



• Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC



• Maui Wowi (Kahala Franchising, LLC)



• Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.



• Suja Life, LLC



• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC



