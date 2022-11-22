The Global Safe City Market size is expected to reach $67.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safe City Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364738/?utm_source=GNW

Safer Cities are being developed as a result of the development of smart technologies. One strategy to address the problem of crime in urban areas is the "safe city concept," which is a component of the "living concept of the city."



In other words, a "Safe City" is a concept in a city that makes use of technology to assist governments, communities, and companies in lowering the likelihood of crime and fostering a sense of security and comfort for residents. The government must first evaluate the city’s level of safety before formulating the idea of a safe city.



To improve understanding of the conceptual underpinnings of the suggested paradigm, a number of related topics have been covered. The feature of Safe City technology has been examined in various studies in the literature, but in terms of numbers is still relatively small and new. The majority of studies appear to base their conclusions on simulations, with some also using survey data.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to present some attractive chances for the expansion of the safe cities business throughout the time of forecasting. This is because tendencies for digital transformation have been more prevalent during this time in various parts of the world. Additionally, different nations around the world are more likely to concentrate on strategies that can help increase safety during the post-pandemic phase. Governments are therefore anticipated to make large investments in safe city solutions in the upcoming years.



Market Growth Factors



Evolving wireless transmission



Today, wireless transmission is already prevalent and mostly saturated due to devices like mobile phones, tablet computers, and two-way radios. Large amounts of data will be able to be sent wirelessly and in real-time at faster speeds due to the trend. This includes advancements in technologies such as City Clouds, Machine Machine (M2M), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Internet Protocol (IP), and others. The emergence of the aforementioned technologies would enable seamless information sharing between government departments and agencies, cutting down on the time required for any activity to be processed.



Rising demand for enhanced natural resource management



Urbanization and population are rapidly increasing all over the world. It is predicted a large part of the world’s population will reside in cities or urban centers in near future, which will likely contribute significantly to resource scarcity. Urbanization is also expected to increase significantly in the next years as cities are the main drivers of economic growth in the majority of nations. Innovation and digital technology must be utilized to reduce energy consumption and enhance the quality of life in order to deal with the rise in urbanization and climate change challenges.



Market Restraining Factors



Adoption of a safe city could be expensive



Due to the high cost of establishing these systems, economies that have limited financial resources will not be capable of implementing smart city solutions in the context of safe cities. Significant amounts of coding, design, testing and documentation work are required in order to successfully integrate large functions like big data analytics. There is a disincentive for governments to continue making large-scale investments due to the cost that is invested in the transformation of the current infrastructure.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the safe city market is segmented hardware, software and services. The services segment acquired a significant revenue share in the safe city market in 2021. The services segment provides a number of advantages, including simple installation, adaptable payment options, personalized solutions, and strong after-sales support. In order to provide safe city solutions, several governments are changing. This is motivating market participants to introduce their new safe city solution offerings in order to enhance the perception of their brands.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the safe city market is fragmented into command & control systems, cybersecurity, public safety communications, emergency management system (EMS), video surveillance & analytics, location tracking system, data center infrastructure, and physical identity & access management (PIAM). In 2021, the video surveillance segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the safe city market. In order to handle traffic and crowds in the world’s biggest cities, city police departments are implementing cutting-edge video surveillance systems. Players are being forced to engage in R&D for technical advancements by the rise in video surveillance & analytics technology providers in order to strengthen their brand identification and survive in this fiercely competitive market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the safe city market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the safe city market by generating the maximum revenue share in the safe city market. The strong regional growth can be attributed to established players, impressive digitization, and supported government initiatives for smart cities. Moreover, many North American towns have constructed massive surveillance networks and control rooms, leading some technology companies to feel there is little opportunity in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Group are the forerunners in the Safe City Market. Companies such as BAE Systems PLC, Teledyne FLIR LLC, NEC Corporation are some of the key innovators in Safe City Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Identiv, Inc., NEC Corporation, Bosch Energy and Building Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co., Limited) and Esri, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Safe City Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Honeywell teamed up with Accelerator for America, a non-profit organization led by an Advisory Council. This collaboration aimed at promoting smart city growth in five U.S. cities. This collaboration focused on helping cities strategically plan their futures and build capacity to fund transformational initiatives. Through this collaboration, each city would receive technical support from the company to develop a smart city strategic plan. Also, each city would receive support in applying for federal grants to support the implementation f identified projects.



Oct-2022: Honeywell joined hands with Avaya, an all-in-one platform that helps businesses provide a single solution for their communication needs. This collaboration would help enhance the emergency response abilities of regional law enforcement as well as smart city organizations. Also, the collaboration would support the integration of the Avaya Onecloud experience platform with the Honeywell City Suite to help local governments accelerate their smart city initiatives. The collaboration would not only enhance citizen engagement but also deliver the means to support community safety efforts through enhanced emergency response capabilities.



Sep-2022: BAE teamed up with NSCS & UK Govt. The collaboration focused on the International Counter Ransomware Initiative- Resilience Working Group being led by India under the leadership of the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC).



Aug-2022: NEC Corp came into a partnership with BBIX, a subsidiary of SoftBank. Under this partnership, the BBIX would add NEC’s Inzai Data Center and Kanagawa Data Center to its Open Connectivity eXchange (“OCX”) connection points.



Jul-2022: Esri entered into a partnership with Genesys International, a well-established organization in this space. Through this collaboration, Genesys International aims to easily & effectively complete its Pan India program, calling for accurate 3D data for the top 100 cities in the nation.



Jun-2022: ABB came into a partnership with THINK Gas, a city gas distribution company. This partnership focused on the automation of operations across Think Gas’s gas network. Further, this partnership would be a cornerstone in Think Gas’s digital transformation journey which would help them to build a modern & robust CGD company.



Jun-2022: NEC Corporation signed an agreement with Silvassa Smart City, a private Indian Company, registered at Dadra & Nagar Haveli. This agreement focused on deploying a smart city-integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project. This agreement has given various opportunities to the hospitality sector with several resorts, restaurants, hotels, as well as allied businesses in the city.



Mar-2022: NEC formed a joint venture with SCSK, a Japanese information technology company. The companies would jointly own and operate data centers & establish a data center joint operating company to create and provide the latest services with the ecosystem partners. The new venture would hold the Inzai property and would provide data center services & network services to SCSK and NEC.



Feb-2022: Identiv partnered with PLM TrustLink, the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions. The partnership focused on real-time monitoring of food product cases, pallets as well as shipments.



Feb-2022: Esri came into a partnership with Obvious Technologies, a French-headquartered software vendor. The partnership offers a very immersive situational awareness as well as exceptional real-time C2 abilities to dispatch, maneuver, and coordinate all chain of command stakeholders, from top decision-makers, to control room operators, and field agents. This partnership would further support real technological & operational synergies and would enable multiple consumers to get the best-in-class for complex data analytics, management, and visualization for planning, and real-time & investigations applications.



Dec-2021: ABB India partnered with Indore Smart City Development, a mca provider company with the National Industrial Classification (NIC) code of 75100. This partnership would deploy technology for providing a continuous supply of electricity. ABB’s Compact Secondary Substations (CSS) utilized in the project declined downtime by providing a steady & reliable power supply via digitally enabled SCADA solutions.



Oct-2021: Siemens teamed up with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. This partnership would work with Siemens Energy to shift its global network of data centers into the cloud, bringing its company-wide SAP systems into a future-proof cloud environment, and powering sustainable digital transformation with the industry’s cleanest cloud.



Oct-2021: BAE came into collaboration with the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, an R&D organization focused on advancing the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat-informed defense. This collaboration aimed at helping businesses with their work to develop resources that protect against cyber-attacks. This collaboration would build on the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the foundation for a threat-informed defense approach and look to identify trends in attacker behavior that could inform the threat intelligence community.



Sep-2021: ALE partnered with Sipwise, a Unified Communications platform developer for Telecommunication operators (Telcos) and Enterprises. The collaboration focused on improving services for Telcos and ISPs as well as further simplifying & powering telephony communications for end users.



Aug-2021: Siemens signed an agreement with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC). This agreement with Siemens would enable UNODC to help private industry businesses build their capacity to play a bigger role in preventing as well as corruption.



Apr-2021: Identiv entered into a partnership with Ameta International, a leading security products wholesale distributor. This partnership aimed at distributing Identiv’s Freedom Access Control and Enterphone product lines in Canada and the United States.



Mar-2021: ABB signed an agreement with Nozomi Networks, a company that developed an online industrial cybersecurity platform. Through this partnership, the companies would address the rising need for enhancing Operational Technology cybersecurity solutions for energy, process, and hybrid industries. Under this partnership, ABB would integrate Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for operational resiliency as well as real-time network visibility to assist ABB’s global automation & digitalization consumers.



Feb-2021: Bosch joined hands with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. The collaboration aimed at developing a software platform to seamlessly connect cars to the cloud. Furthermore, the companies focused on simplifying and accelerating the development and deployment of vehicle software throughout a car’s lifetime in accordance with automotive quality standards.



Oct-2020: ALE entered into a partnership with Rave Mobile Safety, the critical communication and collaboration platform. This partnership aimed at extending critical communications & situational awareness for emergency and critical incidents.



Oct-2020: ABB collaborated with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. With this collaboration, ABB would be designed the latest OT Security Event Monitoring Service1 which combines ABB’s process control system domain expertise with IBM’s security event monitoring portfolio to help enhance security for industrial operators.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Jul-2022: Teledyne Flir took over Noiseless Acoustics, designer and manufacturer of Si124 acoustics imaging instruments & predictive maintenance solutions. This acquisition would provide a broad range of condition monitoring & safety solutions that include acoustic imaging systems, optical gas leak detection cameras as well as flame detection instruments.



Dec-2021: Honeywell took over US Digital Designs, an engineering firm that designs & develops station alerting and semiconductor robots. This acquisition would be integrated into Honeywell’s Fire & Connected Life Safety systems business and would expand Honeywell’s line of solutions for public safety communications, providing first responders with better situational awareness of building emergencies as well as enhanced life safety.



Oct-2021: Bosch Building Technologies took over Protec Fire & Security Group, an amalgamation of companies’ worldwide offering core life safety and security systems. This acquisition would strengthen Bosch Building Technologies’ European business.



Mar-2021: Honeywell took over Fiplex Communications, Inc., a Miami-based company. This acquisition focused on expanding the in-building connectivity & communications solutions that Honeywell provides to its consumers. By this acquisition, Fiplex’s solutions would become a platform of innovation for Honeywell wireless technologies.



Sep-2020: Esri completed the acquisition of nFrames, a Stuttgart-based photogrammetry software company. Under this acquisition, Esri would bridge the gap between the 3D reconstruction segments.



Aug-2020: BAE Systems completed the acquisition of Techmodal, a UK-based data consultancy and digital services company. The acquisition would help BAE Systems to support the armed forces in this transformation. The acquisition would further strengthen BAE Systems’ ability to support not just the Royal Navy but all of the UK’s armed forces and other consumers across the globe.



Product Launches:



Oct-2022: Siemens introduced Fire Safety Digital Services, a first-in-market portfolio of digital and managed services. The Fire Safety Digital Services connects fire safety systems to the cloud, allowing businesses to move from a reactive, compliance-led approach to total protection through intelligent safety.



Sep-2022: ABB introduced ABB Ability Cyber Security Workplace, a cyber-security solution. The latest solution aimed at addressing the current skills gap in cyber security literacy & protects critical industry assets. Further, the launch focused on simplifying & enhancing the protection of industrial infrastructure.



Sep-2022: Siemens introduced Siemens Xcelerator, an open and evolving digital business ecosystem. This launch focused on accelerating digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in the industry, buildings, grids, and mobility. Siemens Xcelerator comprises a comprehensive, curated portfolio including digital as well as IoT-enabled offerings (software, hardware, and digital services) from Siemens.



Aug-2022: Teledyne FLIR unveiled Neutrino LC CZ 15-300, the latest Neutrino IS series model of mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) camera modules with integrated continuous zoom (CZ) lenses. The Neutrino LC CZ 15-300 would be developed for integrated solutions requiring crisp, long-range, SD or HD imaging, the ITAR-free Neutrino IS series offers size, power, weight, and cost (SWaP+C) advantages to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators for unmanned, airborne, security, C-UAS, ISR, and targeting applications.



Jul-2022: Teledyne FLIR launched SIRAS, a professional drone that includes a quick-connect dual radiometric thermal and visible camera payload. SIRAS would focus on data security, performance as well as affordability. The launch would address public safety & industrial inspection.



Feb-2022: Identiv unveiled Identiv Secure Authentication Platform. The launch would allow any customer engagement interaction to provide an exceptional user experience via Identiv’s validation service. The latest service would build up Identiv’s industry focus on authentication & verification for consumables, luxury goods, medical devices, healthcare, specialty retail, pharmaceuticals, and smart packaging.



Feb-2022: BAE released a new Digital Intelligence business. This launch would bring together various world-class digital, data & cyber capabilities across the company to deliver a greater digital advantage to its consumers and partners. Digital Intelligence would deliver a wide range of digital capabilities alongside leading cyber, intelligence & security expertise to an extensive portfolio of defense, government, and commercial consumers all over the world. The launch would further focus on helping consumers from across the Company to operate securely, successfully, and efficiently in the digital world.



Geographical and Business Expansions:



Sep-2022: NEC expanded its geographical footprints in Japan by establishing two latest green data centers, NEC Kanagawa Data Center: Phase 2 Building and NEC Kobe Data Center: Phase 3 Building. The data center industry experienced qualitative changes as the demand rises.



Aug-2022: ABB India expanded its business by expanding its Smart Power factory in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala. This expansion focused on fulfilling the strong demand for its Smart Power solutions and energy management technologies.



Apr-2022: ABB India expanded its business by opening a new facility in Gujarat. The expansion aimed at addressing the rising demand for Digital Substation Products and Digital Systems. The new facility would manufacture digital technologies for electrical distribution networks for Indian as well as global markets. This latest factory would meet the rising demand for a broad range of digital substation products & digital solutions.



Sep-2021: Teledyne FLIR expanded its business by expanding its future capacity at its 110,000 sq-foot facilities at 7055 Troy Hill Drive. The new facility serves as a hub for the design & production of unmanned air & ground technologies and surveillance & detection system utilized by the US military & public safety agencies.



