Canon Medical Systems Showcases Meaningful Innovation in its Suite of Solutions and Products at RSNA 2022

Tustin, California, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, is proud to announce that it will showcase its portfolio of Meaningful Innovations in the areas of radiology, cardiovascular imaging systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, interventional, fixed and mobile X-Ray solutions at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022, scheduled for Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 in Chicago, IL.

A constant innovator, Canon Medical continues to lead in the digital space, and this tradeshow is no exception. This year Canon’s booth offers attendees a dynamic digital user journey outside of the typical capabilities of physical booths. Canon’s customer-facing digital presence will consist of live product streaming, virtual products, immersive video experiences, and a new customer-facing virtual interactive in the North Hall.

At the South Hall, Canon is showcasing its first-ever U.S. mobile tour, Canon Across America. This state-of-the-art Mobile Tour brings innovative medical devices to RSNA attendees in a unique hands-on experience. The 50-city mobile tour kicked off earlier this year in Tustin, CA (Canon US headquarters) and traveled across the country to end at RSNA 2022. The Canon Across America mobile truck tour provided healthcare professionals and hospitals across the U.S. the opportunity to connect with Canon’s innovative solution-focused portfolios at a hands-on level by providing a holistic 360-degree view of their solutions. In addition, the mobile tour provided:

Live demos

Supportive conversations with Canon’s industry experts

An opportunity to experience the benefits Canon’s platforms offer at their convenience

“The pandemic has changed how we do business and has better informed us of our customers' needs. Going digital has enabled us to provide our customers with a more dynamic interactive experience that is more inclusive and hands-on.” David Hashimoto, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explained. “Attendees can come to our booth and mobile tour truck and interact with our digital platforms to get more information through media or have a face-to-face conversation with our experienced sales team. We are approaching this as a one-of-a-kind hybrid approach to meeting our customers' needs. Which, in the end, is what our Made for Life Philosophy is all about.”

To learn more about Canon’s Meaningful Innovations at RSNA, visit Canon Medical Systems at booth 6715 in the North Hall, and find the Canon Across America Mobile Truck at the entrance of the South Hall.

