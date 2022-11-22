The Global Rainwear Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9 % CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rainwear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364713/?utm_source=GNW

The kind of fabric used in its construction as well as the way it’s cut are the two primary factors that determine the level of quality and longevity offered by rain gear. Polyester, nylon, and vinyl are the three primary components that go into the production of raingear. Both online and offline retailers make it easy to get customers’ hands-on rain gear.



The costs of rainwear goods are relatively low, which has led to an increase in the market’s appeal to consumers on the basis of both affordability and demand. The presence of a significant number of local producers in addition to larger players is another factor that contributes to the extremely fragmented nature of the clothing market. Several firms that are active in the market for rainwear are investing heavily in research and development operations that are thorough in order to create products that are friendly to the environment and that are long-lasting. The most important strategies that key businesses have adopted recently include the expansion of their product ranges as well as mergers and acquisitions.



A raincoat is weatherproof or water-resistant clothing worn to shelter the upper body from precipitation. Sometimes, the phrase rain jacket is used to refer to waist-length, long-sleeved raincoats. A rain jacket and a pair of rain pants can be worn together to form a rain suit. Rainwear may also consist of a single piece, similar to a boiler suit. As with rain ponchos, raincoats offer the wearer protection from the rain and weather without the need to use their hands.



Modern raincoats are frequently made from breathable, waterproof fabrics, such as Gore-Tex, Tyvek, and DWR-coated nylon. These textiles and membranes let the passage of water vapor, allowing the garment to breathe so that perspiration can leave. The quantity of torrential rain a raincoat can withstand is frequently measured in water gauges, or millimeters.



The impact of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the distribution as well as sales of many items across a variety of businesses. Many countries throughout the world have blocked their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. Due to the new traveling and gathering restrictions imposed by numerous nations, many brands and merchants cancel orders with their supplier factories. As a result, a number of rainwear firms have halted production and either fired or placed their workers on temporary rest. The logistical impact of COVID-19 has disrupted the availability of basic materials. The impact of COVID-19 on logistics has disrupted the availability of raw materials for rainwear. As a result, the production capacity has dropped and there is a product shortage. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for rainwear is expected to increase.



A rise in the number of people entering the labor force



Commuters in cities often find that taking public transportation is a time-consuming option. As a consequence of this, a lot of people opt to drive their own cars, motorcycles, or automobiles to work rather than take public transportation. Because of this, people who go through highly crowded places often buy protective clothes to wear outside in order to shelter themselves from the adverse effects of natural elements such as pollution, wind, dust, and heat. As a direct consequence of this, commuters in every region of the world are increasingly adopting rainwear such as motorbike rainwear.



Rising millennial population all over the world



The increase in the number of millennials in the population is one factor that is driving the trend of participating in outdoor as well as recreational activities like mountaineering, hiking, and cross-country riding. As a consequence of this, there has been an increase in demand for rainwear. Participating in activities outside of natural settings is deeply ingrained in the culture of developed nations and regions. In addition, the number of people participating in outdoor and recreational activities is also spurred by the significant increase in the disposable income of people in the coming years.



Heavy nature of the product



Oilcloth is notably heavier than its tech-forward equivalents, which is a major reason why users do not see many people participating in outdoor sports while wearing it. Additionally, several sailors discovered that an oiled sail was lighter than a water-soaked sail. However, it is not as waterproof as certain other materials. The technology has progressed a long way and is light years ahead of the first waterproof fabric, despite the fact that waxed materials can be helpful in deflecting rain.



Based on Material, the Rainwear Market is segregated into Polyester Fabric, Nylon, Vinyl, and Others. In 2021, the nylon segment procured a significant revenue share of the rainwear market. The segment is anticipated to witness a substantial increase during the forecast period as a result of growing brands, a better luxury lifestyle, and changing business strategies.



On the basis of Product Type, the Rainwear Market is segmented into Jackets, Suits, Pants, and Others. In 2021, the jackets segment garnered highest revenue share of the rainwear market. The growing adoption of 3-in-1 jackets comprised of a range of layers, shells, and materials is also beneficial to the rain jacket market. A person’s demand for rainwear, such as rain trousers and rain jackets, is likely to increase if they ride bicycles for activities like hiking, camping, and other outdoor pursuits.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Rainwear Market is bifurcated into Online and Offline. In 2021, the offline segment garnered highest revenue share of the rainwear market. The growth of the market is rising as more supermarkets and hypermarkets are opening up around the world to provide consumers with convenient access. The population of working women is increasing in developing nations has significantly fueled this market.



By End User, the Rainwear Market is categorized into Men, Women, and Kids. In 2020, the men’s segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the rainwear market. The major factor that is propelling the growth of the market is the rising male population throughout the world. The number of men is increasing all over the world, due to which, their demand for rainwear is increasing at a very rapid pace.



Region-Wise, the Rainwear Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the rainwear market. The growth of the regional market is owing to the high disposable income of people all over the world. The regional economy is rising rapidly, due to which, regional people are more capable of purchasing new and premium goods. This factor is estimated further boost the growth of this segment of the North American rainwear market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Patagonia, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, The North Face (VF Outdoor LLC), Wildcraft India Private Limited, NZ Seasonalwear Pvt Ltd., Fox Umbrellas Ltd., Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., Svenska Regn AB (Stutterheim) and Ducktail Rainwear



