APTIM Provides Expertise for Impacts of Climate Disasters in New Report

Baton Rouge, La., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM, in collaboration with Rebuild by Design and iParametrics, has released the Atlas of Disaster, a comprehensive study on the impacts of climate risk across the U.S. The 650-page report, which found that 90 percent of U.S. counties experienced federal climate disaster from 2011–2021, maps federal disasters, assistance, electrical reliability, and social vulnerability at county level and identifies actionable plans for states to create resilient infrastructure funds and collaborative adaptation. APTIM’s partnership on the Atlas of Disaster is a product of the company’s commitment to build a sustainable future by ensuring the safety, resilience, and prosperity of the communities in which it works.

“Through our work on the Atlas of Disaster, APTIM found that 93 percent of the U.S. population—more than 300 million people—live in counties that have been affected by a climate disaster,” said APTIM Senior Director of Resiliency Paul Tschirky, PhD, P.Eng. “From our 30 years of experience in engineering, emergency management, and disaster services, we know that a proactive approach at all levels of government is necessary to prepare for these inevitable extreme weather events. APTIM, with our full-service approach to resiliency, stands ready to assist our clients in navigating these urgent challenges and protect those most vulnerable.”

APTIM engineers, scientists, and geographic information systems experts researched, analyzed, methodized, and visualized more than 300 county-level maps. The findings hit home for APTIM, based in Baton Rouge, as Louisiana had the fourth highest number of federally declared disasters (18) and the highest per capita spending on climate disasters in the nation at $1,736. For comparison, the report found a median per capita spending of $97. Lafourche, West Feliciana, and Assumption parishes had the highest number of disasters in the state at 12 disasters each. APTIM has executed several projects that enhance the resilience of the state’s infrastructure.

“Climate change is here, and communities are suffering," said Rebuild by Design Managing Director Amy Chester. "Every day that we are not investing in adapting our infrastructure to current and future climate conditions, we are actively working against our own pocketbooks. We can do better."

APTIM’s policy and funding specialists forecasted that the costs of flooding for the next 10 years total nearly $72 billion. The industry leader supports federal, state, and local agencies, as well as commercial clients, with comprehensive environmental and infrastructure services. The APTIM team is available to guide and assist government clients in maximizing federal assistance, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, one of the largest infrastructure packages in U.S. history. APTIM also uses safe, proven systems and procedures to deliver complex projects around the world.

"Extreme weather events are affecting every state, causing significant economic and social hardships," said iParametrics Vice President of Emergency Management and Community Resilience Jeff Stevens. "The U.S. needs to shift its climate disaster spending to proactive hazard mitigation solutions to ensure we address extreme weather events."

With an upcoming move to The Water Campus—the nation’s first major center dedicated to the study of coastal restoration and sustainability—APTIM will increase its collaboration with neighboring organizations and expand upon its impact on the Gulf Coast by continuing to provide its core environmental, sustainability, and resilience solutions.

View the Atlas of Disaster at rebuildbydesign.org/atlas-of-disaster.

