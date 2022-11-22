The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market size is expected to reach $118.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364683/?utm_source=GNW

They have become a sought-after piece of equipment for enhancing workplace safety in a variety of industries.



During the projected period, the market for personal protective equipment is anticipated to rise due to a growing awareness of worker safety in the workplace. Numerous industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including construction, manufacturing, food chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, have experienced significant growth due to increased governmental and private investments.



The increasing awareness of personal protective equipment and the expansion of the industrial sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the PPE market over the forecast period. People who labor in dangerous conditions are more susceptible to infections and injuries. Consequently, they require protective gear to minimize their exposure to risks. This is one of the primary factors that drive sales of personal protective equipment.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 virus is rapidly spreading throughout regions and nations, wreaking havoc throughout the whole supply chain. The distribution network of the PPE market has been unable to fully function to satisfy the rising demand. In addition, supply and logistics restrictions, including a ban on the export of the products and other essential supplies, have been a focus. Almost every region in the world is impacted by the unexpected abrupt supply disruptions in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a key producer of personal protective equipment on the trade market and the very first nation to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Strict rules to use of PPE



During the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S.FDA issued the emergency use authorization (EUA) under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act due to the shortage of protective gloves, face shields, and other PPE for healthcare professionals as personal protective equipment as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to encompass the front and side of the face during the COVID-19 pandemic. These PPE kits assist prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 from patients to healthcare workers and vice versa.



Emerging economies witnessing growth in the healthcare sector



Vendors in the market for personal protective equipment have a substantial number of opportunities available to them in emerging nations like India, Brazil, China, and South Africa. It is predicted that the number of aged people across the globe would rise in the upcoming years. The need for improving healthcare services in such economies is primarily driven by the fast-increasing elderly population, high patient numbers, increasing incomes per capita, and rising levels of awareness.



Market Restraining Factors



Reduced demand as a result of a falling number of Covid-19 cases



The unexpected increase in demand for face masks can be traced to the COVID-19 outbreak that has been going around. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the pandemic will stop when more than half of the world’s population has been immunized against the disease. It is anticipated that the path that the pandemic will take will be largely influenced by the propagation of new strains of the virus as well as the length of time for which the immune system will be able to provide protection following vaccination or recovery from illness.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the personal protective equipment market is segmented into head protection, eye protection, face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. The protective clothing segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the personal protective equipment market in 2021. The protecting clothing includes cleanroom clothing, chemical defense, heat & flame protection, and mechanical protective gear. Increasing accidents, fatalities, and injuries are raising the need for protective garments with characteristics like high performance, superior quality, and resistance to wear and tear, among others.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the personal protective equipment market is fragmented into construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, mining and others. The healthcare segment dominated the personal protective equipment with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to increased demand for respiratory protection, hand protection, and protective apparel in the healthcare industry. Due to the rapid spreading of the coronavirus, the worldwide demand for protective apparel, specifically coveralls, and gowns, has increased. Most industries experienced a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of harsh government measures like lockdowns, workforce shortages, supply chain problems, and financial crises.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the personal protective equipment market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the personal protective equipment market with the highest revenue share. This is a result of well-developed end-use sectors and widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry. High product penetration in the United States can be linked to a stringent regulatory environment and strong penalties for noncompliance, which force businesses to regularly employ PPE. Urbanization, a higher immigration rate, and a larger population are anticipated to drive the majority of construction industry growth in Canada.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 3M Company, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber plc, COFRA S.r.l., FallTech, Alpha Pro Tech Limited and Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company.



Strategies deployed in Personal Protective Equipment Market



Sep-2022: Ansell released Inteliforz, a new workplace safety product, and service brand. Inteliforz would extend Ansell’s safety promise by delivering connected safety solutions to drive improved worker safety and a more engaged workforce.



May-2022: Lakeland partnered with Kappler, a respected global leader in protective apparel and fabrics. This partnership aimed at expanding chemical worker protection in India. Under this partnership, Kappler’s NFPA-certified hazmat suits would be combined with Lakeland’s offering, a broader workforce could be served in what is the world’s sixth-largest chemical production market.



May-2022: Honeywell launched two new NIOSH-certified respiratory offerings. This launch focused on fulfilling the demand of healthcare workers. The latest launch would expand Honeywell’s PPE portfolio for healthcare professionals, incorporating Honeywell’s decades of expertise in producing respiratory-protection solutions.



Jul-2021: Honeywell entered into a partnership with Premier, a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. This partnership aimed at expanding the domestic production of nitrile exam gloves. This partnership would further strengthen Honeywell’s position as a leading provider of healthcare & medical solutions.



Mar-2021: Ansell acquired Primus, an American rock band formed in El Sobrante. This acquisition aimed at growing Ansell’s presence in this key market & provides the company with the opportunity to further accelerate the growth of its Life Sciences business.



Jan-2021: MSA completed the acquisition of Bristol Uniforms, a British clothing company that specializes in the manufacture of modern-day safety. This acquisition would strengthen MSA’s position as a leader in fire service personal protective equipment products along with providing an avenue to expand its business in the U.K. and key European markets.



Sep-2020: Avon Rubber signed an agreement with Team Wendy, a leading U.S. supplier of exceptional head protection systems. The acquisition would serve as a strategic step in the transformation of Avon Rubber as a leading provider of life-critical personal protection systems.



Nov-2019: Ansell came into a partnership with ProGlove, a leading provider of industrial wearables. This partnership focused on developing hand protection solutions utilizing technology to ensure the right PPE compliance in the workplace. This partnership would enable the creation of innovative protection solutions, offering real-time data collection abilities for precise & immediate information allowing compliance safety recommendations.



Feb-2019: Ansell took over Ringers Gloves, a leading supplier of impact protection gloves to oil & gas and general industry segments. This acquisition would enhance Ansell’s safety protection solution platform, strengthening its position in the important & growing specialty category of impact protection gloves.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Hand Protection



• Protective Clothing



• Head Protection



• Eye Protection



• Protective Footwear



• Respiratory Protection



• Face Protection



• Hearing Protection



• Fall Protection



• Others



By End Use



• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



• Oil & Gas



• Chemicals



• Mining



• Transportation



• Manufacturing



• Construction



• Food & Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Honeywell International Inc.



• Lakeland Industries Inc.



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• 3M Company



• Ansell Ltd.



• Avon Rubber plc



• COFRA S.r.l.



• FallTech



• Alpha Pro Tech Limited



• Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company



