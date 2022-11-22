Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 14 to 18 November 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 14 to 18 November 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|11,609
|52.5628
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|6,521
|52.7456
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|927
|52.9047
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|1,943
|52.8705
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|10,500
|52.9315
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|8,500
|52.9232
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|1,500
|53.0333
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|3,000
|53.0162
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|9,000
|52.3987
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|8,769
|52.3784
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|6,000
|52.5417
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|6,000
|52.4918
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|10,491
|52.5343
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|6,740
|52.5032
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment