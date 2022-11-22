Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 14 to 18 November 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 14 to 18 November 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Nov-22FR000007329811,60952.5628XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Nov-22FR00000732986,52152.7456DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Nov-22FR000007329892752.9047TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Nov-22FR00000732981,94352.8705AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-22FR000007329810,50052.9315XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-22FR00000732988,50052.9232DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-22FR00000732981,50053.0333TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-22FR00000732983,00053.0162AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Nov-22FR00000732989,00052.3987XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Nov-22FR00000732988,76952.3784DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Nov-22FR00000732986,00052.5417XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Nov-22FR00000732986,00052.4918DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Nov-22FR000007329810,49152.5343XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Nov-22FR00000732986,74052.5032DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

