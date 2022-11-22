Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 14 to 18 November 2022)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 14 to 18 November 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Nov-22 FR0000073298 11,609 52.5628 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Nov-22 FR0000073298 6,521 52.7456 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Nov-22 FR0000073298 927 52.9047 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Nov-22 FR0000073298 1,943 52.8705 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-22 FR0000073298 10,500 52.9315 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-22 FR0000073298 8,500 52.9232 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-22 FR0000073298 1,500 53.0333 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-22 FR0000073298 3,000 53.0162 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Nov-22 FR0000073298 9,000 52.3987 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Nov-22 FR0000073298 8,769 52.3784 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Nov-22 FR0000073298 6,000 52.5417 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Nov-22 FR0000073298 6,000 52.4918 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Nov-22 FR0000073298 10,491 52.5343 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Nov-22 FR0000073298 6,740 52.5032 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment