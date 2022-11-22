The Global Passport Reader Market size is expected to reach $426.5 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passport Reader Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364673/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to visible white light, it also has infrared and ultraviolet light sources.



The photos captured under these lighting conditions are utilized for particular image processing activities, mostly for data reading and verification. The chip in the e-passport provides additional security measures. The security measures will allow the system to detect any attempts to tamper with the chip. In addition, it cannot be altered and abuse of the passport is prevented.



A biometric passport (also called an e-passport, ePassport, or digital passport) is a regular passport with an implanted electronic microprocessor chip that includes biometric information that may be used to validate the passport holder’s identity. It employs contactless smart card technology, which includes a microprocessor chip (computer chip) and antenna (for both power to the chip and communication) that are integrated into the front or rear cover or center page of the passport.



The passport’s vital information is printed on the datasheet, repeated on the machine-readable lines, and saved in the chip. Public key infrastructure (PKI) is used to authenticate the data contained electronically in the passport chip, making it costly and impossible to fake provided all security methods are implemented appropriately.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The emergence of COVID-19 is resulting in increased financial losses across a variety of businesses throughout the world. As a result of the pandemic, the market for passport readers has also been negatively impacted. There is a general tightening of travel restrictions. The authorization to travel for tourism and business is revoked. These preventative measures are implemented in several different areas to halt the propagation of illness. Moving around the territory for necessary reasons such as an emergency is permitted in certain areas.



Market Growth Factors



Immigration Expansion For Passport Readers



Passport and document verification are vital steps in the immigration process. Immigration rates are increasing for a variety of motives, including employment prospects. It is anticipated that the immigration rate would double. It will result in increased spending on security devices. In particular, the authentication of papers will be a crucial operation. Many nations will increase their market investment. The widespread usage of passport readers is anticipated to increase as a result of this key factor.



Increasing e-passport usage will create new growth prospects.



Verification of actual passports can be time-consuming. Passport readers make the evaluation of e-passports quick and precise. In several places, e-passports are widely adopted. Increased usage of these passports will result in market shifts for passport readers. The market for innovations in validating digital documents will expand rapidly. It will result in further market expansion for passport readers. In addition, government measures to strengthen security will expand the available options.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Technical Knowledge And Expensive Device



Airport security is of the utmost importance, and any negligence might result in security risks. Using e-gates at airports guarantees a high level of passenger safety. To maintain a high-performance security infrastructure, however, a group of well-trained specialists is necessary; nevertheless, experienced people are scarce for maintaining security infrastructure, which is driving a trend toward cloud computing and virtualization.



Technology Outlook



Based on the Technology, the Passport Reader Market is segmented into RFID, Barcode, and OCR. The RFID segment acquired the highest revenue share in the passport reader market in 2021. It is because the RFID technique entails embedding RFID tags in passports, which are then scanned to get the information. Visas and passports are now required to have RFID chips due to the growing emphasis on upgrading security measures.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Passport Reader Market is divided into Swipe Readers, Self-Service Kiosk, Compact Full-Page Reader, and Others. The self-service kiosk segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the passport reader market in 2021. As a result of the worldwide need for the effective administration of airport operations, there is a growing need for airport management software. A self-service kiosk at airports helps passengers bypass excessive wait times in lines and check-in delays.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Passport Reader Market is classified into Airport Security, Border Control, and Others. The Airport security segment garnered the highest revenue share in the passport reader market in 2021. Human trafficking, frontier terrorism, smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities have prompted airports across the world to implement strict security measures. The increased usage of passport readers at airports to verify the identification of passengers and detect forged passports is driving the segment’s expansion.



Sector Outlook



Based on the Sector, the Passport Reader Market is bifurcated into Public and Private. The private segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the passport reader market in 2021. The growing demand for passport readers from travel agencies and automobile rental & leasing organizations is anticipated to fuel the segment’s expansion. A passport reader installed in hotels facilitates the management and storage of guest information, hence enhancing hotel security.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Passport Reader Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured a promising growth rate in the passport reader market in 2021. Due to the existence of several producers and the development of innovative goods like self-service kiosks, combination readers, etc., it is anticipated that China and India will create significant income over the next six years. In the APAC area, prominent manufacturers include Shenzhen HCC Technology Co., Ltd. and Sinosecu Technology Co., Ltd.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Gemalto NV (Thales Group S.A), Adaptive Recognition Inc., 3M Company, IER Group, The Acces Group, Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd., DESKO GmbH, IDAC Solutions Pvt. Ltd India, and Regula Forencics.



