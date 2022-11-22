ACCA Elects Two New North American Members to the Global Accounting Body’s Council

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) recently elected two new members from North America to its governing Council representing the organization’s 241,000 members.



ACCA North America is proud to announce that Gary Kent, CFO and Commissioner of Corporate Services, Region of Peel (Canada); and Joseph O’Regan, Director, Global Support Services, Harvard University (USA) have joined ACCA’s governing Council.

Carol-Ann Boothe, Director, Risk Management – Independence, KPMG (USA) was re-elected for another three-year term. Siobhan Pandya, Senior Director of Business Assurance and Excellence, Mary Kay (USA) will continue her term on Council.

“We are thrilled to have two more incredibly committed ACCA members from North America join ACCA’s governing Council to contribute their experience and expertise supporting our more than 241,000 members across the world,” said Jillian Couse, Head of ACCA North America. “Council plays an important role in steering ACCA and leading the accounting profession into the future.”

Council members are a diverse group of 45 practitioners, academics, chief executives, chief risk officers, managing directors, and finance managers, who come from various countries around the world. Their knowledge, experience, and cross-sector, global perspectives drive the organization’s strategy. Council members act on behalf of the global membership and are responsible for ensuring that ACCA’s development continues in line with our stated mission and values.

Information about all ACCA Council members can be found here .

About ACCA

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for finance professionals.

We’re a thriving global community of 241,000 members and 542,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions, who work across a wide range of sectors and industries. We uphold the highest professional and ethical values.

We offer everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management. Our qualifications and learning opportunities develop strategic business leaders, forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organizations and flourishing societies.

Since 1904, being a force for public good has been embedded in our purpose . In December 2020, we made commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals which we are measuring and will report on in our annual integrated report.

We believe that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of society and is vital helping economies, organizations and individuals to grow and prosper. It does this by creating robust trusted financial and business management, combating corruption, ensuring organizations are managed ethically, driving sustainability, and providing rewarding career opportunities.

And through our cutting-edge research, we lead the profession by answering today’s questions and preparing for the future. We’re a not-for-profit organization. Find out more at accaglobal.com

ACCA is not affiliated with any Chartered Accountant (CA) organization or Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) organization.