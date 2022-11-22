Squeeze Shows Dedication to Security by Achieving SOC II Type 2 Certification

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, is pleased to announce that they have achieved SOC II Type 2 certification after successfully completing the auditing process set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This certification can only be awarded after a rigorous 6-12 month examination by an external auditor, who verifies the effectiveness of a company's internal security processes as it plays out in day-to-day operations.

Based out of Orem, Utah, Squeeze helps companies in industries such as tech, healthcare, mortgage, and financial services make the most of their marketing data and close more sales. Squeeze's goal is to "fill the gap between marketing and sales," help clients optimize their speed to lead, and improve contact and conversion rates, thereby increasing profitability and accelerating sales.

With the progression of technology and readily available information, the need for security has increased for businesses and their clients. This SOC II Type 2 certification ensures that Squeeze has met all the requirements in each of the Five Trusted Service Criteria (TSC), which include Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

Squeeze's IT team, led by Donny Heidel, IT Administrator, was instrumental in attaining this certification as they developed processes and documented reporting for the audit to demonstrate compliance with SOC security protocols.

"Data security is of the utmost importance for our clients, and we take that very seriously," stated Carson Poppenger, Founder and President of Squeeze. "We want our clients to know they can trust us at every stage of the business process. This SOC II certification demonstrates our commitment to security and helps us fulfill our mission to maintain data integrity and safety for our customers."

For more information, please contact pr@gosqueeze.com.

###

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Orem, Utah, the company currently has over 400 employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.GoSqueeze.com.

Contact Information:

Jessica Saldo

Marketing Coordinator

jessicasaldo@gosqueeze.com

413-412-0431



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment