The Global Online Laundry Services Market size is expected to reach $110.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Mobile laundry apps that are available on demand make washing more efficient, effective, and practical. These applications are available to customers for a variety of purposes, including pickup appointments and service evaluations. Customers require an easy-to-use service that enables prompt booking, pick-up, arrival at their door, and update monitoring.



Washing machines speed up and simplify labor, but they can also be very expensive to buy outright. The other option is then to go for any laundromat for cleaning clothes but these are still unviable for people who are busy. Online laundry leaning services for clothes and curtains are experts in providing the laundry with high-quality care. Different textiles are used to make various textile products, including clothing, towels, and curtains, which may need for various or specialized cleaning techniques. There are also many stains that cannot be safely cleaned at home without perhaps ruining the fabric. More providers now offer hotlines that can be used during work hours to have the laundry taken care of, making laundry delivery even more accessible. These services are certain to bring laundry on schedule and some are even accessible around-the-clock.



The marketplace and on-site are the suggested business formats. The development of a platform enables users to connect with various washing providers. The operator of the marketplace manages transactions. To coordinate deliveries to laundries that are affiliated with the platform, this operator gathers information about users’ preferences and whereabouts. Online laundry services, owned by online business owners, are a great opportunity for them to grow their current businesses.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Every industry in the world was shut down during the pandemic in order to stop the spread of infections. The online laundry service market was therefore not an exception to this. Most of the laundry services orders arose from the residential sector. But since consumers around the world stayed confined to their houses, not much work was generated. Because consumers were more concerned about their health and cleanliness at the time, this caused the sector to slow down. Additionally, hotels stayed closed for a while, which had a detrimental effect on the market’s expansion. Therefore, depending on the clientele, COVID-19 had varying effects on laundry services. Closures of businesses and a move toward working from home most certainly had a negative impact on businesses. Furthermore, there are limitations and guidelines set by the government for internet services.



Market Driving Factors



Growing Popularity Of Smart Phones And High Internet Penetration



The use of online applications like online laundry services has expanded as a result of smartphones’ rising popularity and high internet penetration across the world. One of the main factors influencing the market’s growth is the variety of services offered by online laundry services, like the free pick-up and drop-off options. The decision to have the clothing delivered right to the customer’s door saves both time and money. As a result, using online laundry services is a time- and money-saving option for customers. Therefore, the online laundry services market is being driven by rising technical awareness and internet penetration.



Increasing Public Awareness Of Green Laundry Detergents And New Business Models



The marketplace and on-site business methods are two prominent business layouts. Startups lacking their personal equipment can also use the market. Through a platform, users may connect to different washing providers. The transaction processing is done by the marketplace provider. In order to plan distribution to network-affiliated laundries, this operator compiles data regarding users’ interests and locations. Online laundry service owners have a great potential to expand their companies. As more and more online services open up, they will propel the growth and interest of customers in the online laundry services market.



Market Restraining Factors



High Costs And Cumbersome Rules & Requirements



Strict regulations, environmental protection standards, and a lack of experience running modernized online washing services also minimize growth opportunities. Concerned bodies highlight the excessive use of water use in laundry services, as not many operators use any recycling processes. In addition, the used detergent mixed water is laden with harmful chemicals and compounds, like bleaches, synthetic fragrances, dyes, SLS/SLES which if not discharged carefully, could have detrimental effects on the surroundings. This lowers the credibility of online laundry services market to an environmental draining business.



Service Outlook



Based on service, the online laundry services market is categorized into laundry care, dry clean, and duvet clean. The dry clean segment procured a significant revenue share in the online laundry services market in 2021. Fashionable clothing and accessories that cannot be laundered at home are used to create modern clothing and outfits. Some sophisticated fabrics like silk also require dry cleaning services as mishandling them instantly damages the piece irretrievably. This can hasten market expansion.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the online laundry services market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment acquired the largest revenue share in the online laundry service market in 2021. Online washing services have been made possible by a shift in consumer preference toward professional cleaning due to growing health concerns around personal hygiene and cleanliness. In addition, businesses are starting up in the sector to investigate the unorganized sector.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the online laundry services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region recorded the maximum revenue share in the online laundry service market in 2021. The need for washing services has increased as a result of the region’s expanding population of health-conscious consumers. Consumer demand for cleaning supplies is growing, especially in industrialized nations. Consumer expenditure on laundry care is anticipated to rise in the United States.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ByNext, Inc., Rinse, Inc., Laundryheap Limited, Mulberrys Garment Care, UClean (UConcepts Solutions LLP), Elite DhobiLite™ Laundry Private Limited, IHATEIRONING, Washmen Laundry LLC, and LaundroKart (Kleenco on Demand Services Private Limited).



Strategies deployed in Online Laundry Services Market



May-2022: Laundryheap acquired Laundrapp, an online service provider of laundry and dry cleaning services. Following this acquisition, Laundryheap offered high-quality, reliable on-demand laundry services and expanded its reach in the UK market.



Mar-2022: Mulberrys announced the expansion of its geographical footprints by opening a franchise in Florida. Through this expansion, Mulberrys were enabled to provide eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry services in the region.



Mar-2022: Rinse took over FlyCleaners, an app-based on-demand laundry and dry cleaning business operating in New York City. With this acquisition, the company aimed to increase its presence in New York in order to meet the consumer demands throughout the area.



May-2021: Rinse acquired ButlerBox, a provider of dry cleaning and laundry services located in Los Angeles, California. Through this acquisition, Rinse aimed to strengthen its prevalence in Los Angeles by leveraging the robust capabilities as well as customer base of ButlerBox.



Mar-2021: ByNext acquired WashBox, a Los Angeles-based laundry company. Through the acquisition, ByNext aimed to expand its footprint throughout the Los Angeles Market. The acquisition also helped in strengthening the company’s position as a country leader in the home services sector.



Nov-2020: Rinse took over Dryv, a Chicago-based dry cleaning and laundry provider. Through the acquisition, Rinse expanded its reach in the Chicago market. Moreover, this acquisition also marked an important milestone within the growth strategy of Rinse.



Nov-2018: UClean collaborated with Chem-Dry, an American carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning franchise chain. With this acquisition, UClean focused on delivering sanitizing and disinfecting services for homes in order to facilitate the healthiest conditions for people to live in.



