The Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market is expected to grow by $6074.87 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339194/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the ethernet switch and router market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs, the growing adoption of M2M communication, and the increased adoption of cloud-based services.



The ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ethernet switches

• Routers



By Application

• Data centers

• Carrier Ethernet

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the open ethernet switches as one of the prime reasons driving the ethernet switch and router market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing interest in 5G deployment and the growing adoption of software-defined data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the ethernet switch and router market covers the following areas:

• Ethernet switch and router market sizing

• Ethernet switch and router market forecast

• Ethernet switch and router market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethernet switch and router market vendors that include Adtran Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., ZTE Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Plantronics Inc. Also, the ethernet switch and router market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339194/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________