MissionGO and the Matador UAS Consortium Complete a Week of UAS Proof of Value Operations

BALTIMORE, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The successful completion of nine operations in Lubbock, TX last week marks a turn in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for West Texas and beyond. The Matador Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and 2THEDGE, LLC, is an industry & university partnership improving rural communities through BVLOS UAS Operations. MissionGO joined the Consortium for these operations, bringing their team of aviation experts and a portion of their UAS fleet, including MissionGO’s signature aircraft, the MGV100.



MissionGO, a leader in uncrewed aircraft systems production and operations, played a critical role in five of the nine operations including multiple STEM presentations featuring medical staff from UMC and local high schools, Shallowater and Frenship, infrastructure inspections of Sandia Labs wind turbines and solar panels with the Texas Tech Wind Institute, and a 10.5+ mile flight over a WATCO rail line. The team also participated in panel discussions with local college students about the future possibilities for UAS in the medical and infrastructure industries and led an aerial demonstration for dozens local executives concluding the week of flight operations.

“The work being done by 2THEDGE and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is proving uncrewed aircraft can be implemented today for immediate and significant improvement for many individuals and communities throughout the Texas Panhandle region,” says Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “MissionGO is thrilled to share our experience and aircraft to the community here to assist in proving the value of UAS operations.”

In addition to the operations completed by MissionGO, other members of the Matador UAS Consortium also successfully completed a long range organ delivery flight with an Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA) – during which MissionGO sister company, MediGO, provided the real-time tracking and sensor information – long-range clinic run, and bridge inspections, as well as a flu vaccine and Thanksgiving meal kit delivery to a rural community where the average distance to a local grocery story is 60+ miles.

The statement that kept repeating itself throughout the week was…

“Today, you’ve changed someone’s life.”

We certainly hope this week of operations prove UAS can be implemented today to make a difference. The critical thing to remember is that drone operations are aviation operations. The same level of precision and care that go into a large-scale flight go into each of MissionGO’s uncrewed flights. If you are interested in partnering with MissionGO’s team to make a difference in your community, read more about our Cargo Operations here.

To get the full picture, read related press releases from the week’s operations below:

Overcoming Healthcare Inequities and Enhancing Rural Communities through UAS Operations

Advancing Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) Operations With Shielded Airspace

Consortium begins drone demonstrations for South Plains healthcare industry transport

Excite and Ignite the Next Generation Business and Technology Leaders through UAS STEM Education

LifeGift, LifeShare and TOSA Conduct First-Time Uncrewed Aerial Transport of Organs Between Lubbock, Oklahoma City and San Antonio

Matador UAS Consortium Highlights Drones for Infrastructure Inspections

Optionally Piloted Aircraft delivers food, healthcare to Denver City for Matador Consortium

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and taking the first single-rotor UAS through the Federal Aviation Administration’s UAS Type and Production Certification process, MissionGO has been trailblazing the UAS industry by innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About Matador UAS Consortium

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, 2THEDGE and our Matador Consortium™ of industry affiliates have come together to address the regulatory, operational, and technical opportunities involved with using drones for nonrecreational endeavors. The Matador Consortium seeks to develop drone research to support donor organ transport, rural health care services, large animal sample transport, search and rescue support, crop and herd management, infrastructure inspection and drone-related jobs training.

Media Contact: Megan Crout

Email: mcrout@missiongo.io

Web: www.missiongo.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee576ea-08ba-4bc1-acef-0dc42c1a3545