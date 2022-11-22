The Global Gambling Market is expected to grow by $260.44 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gambling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gambling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing betting on e-sports, the high penetration of smartphones, and reduced stringency in government regulations.



The gambling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lottery

• Betting

• Casino



By Platform

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of AI in online gambling and the emergence of VR as a cure for a gambling addiction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the gambling market covers the following areas:

• Gambling market sizing

• Gambling market forecast

• Gambling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gambling market vendors that include 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group. Also, the gambling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

