The Global Vinyl Records Market is expected to grow by $663.77 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the vinyl records market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records, rising promotional events in developed nations, and increasing demand for vinyl records from millennials.



The vinyl records market is segmented as below:

By Product

• LP/EP vinyl records

• Single vinyl records



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the promotion of vinyl records as special editions/deluxe products as one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl records market growth during the next few years. Also, many private labels and retailers are promoting records and changing format sales: from independent to online to subscription basis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vinyl records market covers the following areas:

• Vinyl records market sizing

• Vinyl records market forecast

• Vinyl records market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl records market vendors that include Austen Music, Erika Records Inc., GZ Media AS, handled with care manufacturing, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV, Stereodisk LLC, Takt Direct GmbH, The Vinyl Factory Ltd., United Record Pressing, VINYL PRESENTS Ltd., and Zenith Records. Also, the vinyl records market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

