Kennected Reviews Keep Coming in 5 Stars

Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software, is proud to announce that their lead generation software continues to receive five star reviews on various trustworthy platforms, such as G2, Glass Door, GetApp, Tekpon, Source Forge, and more. As expected, they have been receiving five star Kennected reviews on Tekpon and in other platforms.

Tekpon examined pricing, features, integrations, and alternatives. Kennected’s various features were noted, such as: templates; reporting & statistics; messaging; import/export; connections; browser extension; lead builder; lead quality; lead analysis; contact database; personalization; search; prospecting tools; user, role, and access management. And the Kennected lead generation software was found to be best for setting meetings with a business’ target audience using LinkedIn. It is recommended for freelancers, startups, small businesses, medium businesses, and for personal use.

Stephen Twomey, co-founder of Kennected, says, “We are always excited to receive five star reviews from our customers. It doesn’t only make us proud but also happy because it means that our software has been effective in boosting our client’s sales through lead generation. Kennected works with LinkedIn Basic & Sales Navigator to make your lead generation efforts simple & automated. This is because LinkedIn is the world's best database for B2B leads. Using LinkedIn's powerful "Boolean search," you're able to find your exact target customers you want to connect with easily. Then it's as simple as hitting copy/paste to have Kennected start connecting and starting conversations with these target customers on autopilot.”

The Cloud Kennect LinkedIn automation tool offers several benefits for marketers. Selecting the target audience for marketing is easy. And it is also possible to launch campaigns with follow-ups. The user will just need to specify sequences for the first, second, or third degree connections, and then input the follow up messages and then put in some time delays to make it look like it is being done manually. The LinkedIn automation tool will then do the rest of what needs to be done automatically.

It was also the same for the Kennected reviews on Source Forge. It is pointed out that this lead generation software is suitable for real estate agents and financial advisors who want to build relationships with prospect and boost their revenue. This LinkedIn lead generation tool also allows the user to make the message stand out through the use of tags that automatically fill in the prospect’s name, company, and other information. It also has a real-time analytics dashboard that indicates the most successful campaigns and allows the user to track the health of their account based on their LinkedIn SSI score. Users can also collect vital public data about their connections to be able to follow up using different channels. Users can also link the Kennected lead generation tools with their CRM software.

One example of the five star reviews they have been receiving is from Lauren B. She said, “The time-savings are the most advantageous part of the platform. With Kennected, you are much more likely to not let prospects slip through the cracks and have consistent follow-up. It's incredibly easy to use, and the tool really does pay for itself.” In another five star review, Rowen Lyn G. said, “I like that you can be very specific with the audience that you are targeting. I also love that Kennected makes it easier to manage my inbox. Lastly, being able to manage my prospects is probably the best feature I love most.”

Established in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that develops and offers tools for lead generation, automation and education to simplify and make the marketing process for entrepreneurs and business owners more efficient. The company has designed the Lead Flow Mastery education platform that educates business owners on the use of LinkedIn for marketing, focusing on a number of topics, such as personal branding, building relationships, copywriting, and how to use their marketing software. This software automates the prospecting and outreach process through LinkedIn automation. They are providing assistance to businesses of any size to produce leads that will ultimately become their customers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EE-TJXfuf70

Those who would like to know more about Kennected's customer reviews or how to use the LinkedIn marketing tool can visit the Kennected website or contact them through the telephone.

